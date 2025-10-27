"We're having a blast": Sister Wives fame Meri opens up about her Christmas outing in New York with her best friend Jenn

Meri Brown from Sister Wives (Image via YouTube/ TLC)

Sister Wives star Meri Brown and her best friend Jenn enjoy a festive day exploring New York City’s Christmas markets. The duo was seen soaking in the holiday atmosphere, admiring the lights and decorations despite the rainy weather, as Meri exclaimed, saying:

"So we're in New York City. We are exploring. We are at a Christmas market. It is so much fun. We're having a blast."

The episode opens with Meri and Jenn wandering through a crowded Christmas market in the heart of New York, with Jenn expressing in a confessional that everything's decorated in the city, which makes it beautiful, adding,

"It's very much like, it gets you into the spirit for Christmas."

Meri and Jenn witness the snow and rain in New York City in Sister Wives

Sister Wives saw Meri and Jenn walking fast in the market as it began to snow, which made Meri slightly disappointed with the weather. She said:

"It’s really just unfortunate that there’s so much rain and snow, because I really, really, really wanted to go ice skating."

They were then seen entering a cute, beautifully decorated place with a huge Christmas tree and a large ice tub-like structure filled with small white balls, which could serve as an alternative to ice skating. Meri explains about the location, adding,

"We came across a very good alternative for ice skating. I mean, really, this is just this big ball pit with white balls."

The duo then goes inside the tub, enjoying their time, when Jenn expresses her feelings about her friendship with Meri in a confessional, in a serious and emotional tone.

"So when I first, like, met Mary, I didn't realize that she hadn't been anywhere. I was more well-traveled than you at that point."

Jenn recalled that at one point, Meri had been going through a lot, so she advised her to take a break and do something just for herself. She told Meri that she needed to get away for a while and suggested going to Lake Havasu.

Meri mentioned that they were both living in Las Vegas at that time, and as Jenn suggested that Meri travel alone, Meri refused, saying she didn’t travel by herself. She said,

"And she was like, I don't travel by myself. I'm like, I'm sorry, you what? Yes, you do. Yes, go. Just go do it for you. And she's like, no."

Meri then shared that her trip to Lake Havasu was the very first time she had ever traveled alone, which she had never thought was acceptable. She admitted that she had no idea whether it was due to religious or family culture, but she only stayed for one night.

As Jenn interrupts, saying that she was telling her to stay for 3 or 4 nights, she added:

"I'm like, I couldn't do it. Like 1 night, and then I just had to go home. Like it was very uncomfortable."

The episode then shows Sister Wives fame Kody Brown in a confessional as he says that,

"I don't remember the whole, like, Havasu trip. But there were many trips, or at least what I understood was many trips, where she just disappeared and we didn't know where she was."

Meri then revealed that Kody did not know about it because he wasn’t around her enough at that time to be aware of what was happening in her life.

Later, Christine, ex-wife of Kody, appeared in a confessional, where she revealed that she began taking vacations with her kids separately in Flagstaff, decided to do their own thing without Kody, and she loved it.

Kody's ex-wife and another former Sister Wives star, Janelle, also expressed in the confessional that Cody never wanted to travel anywhere, while she was happy to hop in an RV and go, as Kody preferred staying within his creature comforts.

Meri then noted that anybody can say whatever they want and make their stories about her friendship with Jenn, telling how she had been her only real support system.

Christine then expressed that everyone needs support, and she was truly glad that Meri had Jenn in her life. Jenn then tells Meri that:

"I wanted you to be empowered. Like, you get to be you. Yeah. And f*** anyone who doesn't like it."

Lastly, Meri shared that whenever she travels, she changes the location on her dating app to see the men available in the city she’s visiting, admitting she had expected New York to have a different vibe and assumed the men there would be more up-leveled compared to those on dating apps in Utah.

Stay tuned for more updates.