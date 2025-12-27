Sister Wives' Meri Brown fires back at Kody after he targets her friends during confrontation

Kody Brown from Sister Wives (Image via Getty)

Sister Wives star Meri Brown is standing up to her ex-husband, Kody Brown, as she’s unwilling to listen to him come after her friends.

In an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming episode, scheduled to air on Sunday, December 28, 2025, released by PEOPLE on December 26, Meri was shown having a heated confrontation with Kody.

During the altercation, Kody mentioned Meri’s friends, noting that the way they discussed him did not suggest that Meri had moved on from their breakup.

The moment Meri’s close friends were brought up in the conversation, Meri got fired up. She immediately snapped back at Kody, asking him to “stop right there.”

The Sister Wives star refused to listen to anything bad about her friends, whom she relied on after her plural marriage with Kody fell apart following their legal divorce in 2014.

Although Kody tried to redirect the conversation, Meri held her ground and firmly told her ex that she would no longer let others shut her down.

The confrontation took place as part of Kody’s “apology tour,” in which meeting Meri was the last task.

He began his journey with Janelle and then went to meet Christine. He apologized to both of them for the breakups and the way he handled himself during those times. While Janelle took the news well, Christine seemed apprehensive.

As for Meri, she was guarded, given how Kody had treated her over the years.

Sister Wives alum Meri expresses an interest in walking away from the conversation with Kody







In the previous episode of Sister Wives, Meri told her best friend, Jenn, and her roommate, Amber, about Kody’s upcoming meeting.

While she said that she agreed to it because she was curious to hear what Kody had to say, Jenn was not so certain.

She doubted Kody’s intentions, confident he would try to upset Meri in some way or another. Meri’s friendships have been important to her, as she’s relied on them ever since her relationship took a turn for the worse.

Consequently, when Kody brought them up during their conversation, she immediately became defensive.

The sneak peek from the episode started with Kody telling Meri that he wanted her to move on “more than anything.”



“I do. I am. I have,” Meri quipped.



However, Kody mentioned that the situation did not seem that way because of the way her friends spoke about him.

Meri stopped him from speaking, to which he replied that he did not want to fight her. Meri asked him to leave her friends alone if he did not want an altercation.

But even then, Kody tried to interject, trying to turn the conversation around, but Meri firmly stated:



“I’m gonna tell you this Kody. You’re not gonna shut me down anymore.”



In a Sister Wives testimonial, Kody mentioned that his first mistake was telling Meri “that she did anything wrong.”



“I don’t need to win an argument, and I don’t need validation here. And yet, I’m triggering,” he expressed.



He believed it was difficult to “hate” or dislike a person who said “I’m sorry a 100 times.” However, Meri seemed to think otherwise.

In a separate confessional, the Sister Wives star expressed that if that were how the conversation was going to go, she would not engage in it.

That said, Meri stated that she would “walk away” if the direction and tone of the conversation stayed the same.

Stay tuned for more updates.