How to watch Bugonia online? Streaming options explained

Bugonia is now available to watch at home, but the best option depends on the country and whether the readers want the subscription streaming or a one-time rental. In the U.S., Bugonia began its at-home run on digital stores on November 25, 2025, and then started streaming on Peacock on December 26, 2025. Outside the U.S., most viewers will see Bugonia listed primarily as a rent-or-buy title across major digital storefronts, with prices and platforms varying by region.

How to watch Bugonia online: streaming, rent, buy, and current prices by region

U.S. streaming (subscription): Bugonia is now streaming on Peacock in the U.S. as of December 26, 2025, making Peacock the simplest “press play” option for those who already subscribe. Peacock’s current plans are listed as follows: Premium at $10.99/month or $109.99/year, and Premium Plus at $16.99/month or $169.99/year, with taxes and promotions varying by user.

U.S. rent or buy (digital stores): If viewers do not want another subscription, Bugonia is also available as a digital rental or purchase in the U.S. on major PVOD storefronts such as Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango At Home. Rental windows can vary by service, but Prime Video’s standard rule is typically get 30 days to start, then 48 hours to finish once it begins.

U.S. price snapshot: PVOD pricing can shift fast, especially around promos. Typical premium pricing is around $19.99 to rent and $24.99 to buy on Prime Video. At the same time, the Prime Video store page may show discounted “current” pricing, such as $9.99 to rent and $14.99 to buy, depending on the listing and format.

United Kingdom (rent or buy): In the U.K., Bugonia is listed as a digital rent-or-buy title on services such as Apple TV, Rakuten TV, Amazon Video, and Sky Store. A current U.K. snapshot on JustWatch shows rentals at £15.99 and purchases at £19.99 across those major storefronts.

Australia (rent or buy): Australia is also positioned as a digital storefront viewing. Prime Video’s Australian listing shows Bugonia at A$19.99 to rent and A$24.99 to buy in UHD. Other storefront availability can vary by device ecosystem, so many viewers check Apple TV and Prime Video first.

India (rent, buy, and one subscription option): In India, there are three common paths: Zee5 as a subscription watch option, plus digital rental on Amazon Video, and purchase on Apple TV. The same listing shows Zee5 at ₹199/month, Amazon Video rental at ₹299, and Apple TV purchase at ₹799.

Physical media note (optional, useful for “keep forever” buyers): If viewers prefer owning a disc, Decider also reports a 4K UHD and Blu-ray release dated December 23, 2025, which can matter for collectors and bonus features.

Bugonia cast, story setup, and production details

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia stars Emma Stone alongside Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis, with the film framed as a dark sci-fi comedy about two conspiracy-focused cousins kidnapping a powerful CEO they believe is not human. The story is built as a remake of the 2003 Korean film Save the Green Planet!, updated for a contemporary setting and a modern misinformation ecosystem.

One production detail that helps the piece feel reported is how controlled the main location was. As per the Motion Pictures Association report dated October 29, 2025, Yorgos Lanthimos said,

“We decided to build the house and the basement so we could make something that felt real.”

That choice also supported continuity, since much of the story stays close to Teddy and Don’s home base during a short, tense timeline. The cast has also described the performance demands in simple terms that work well in a streaming explainer. As per Vanity Fair report dated September 1, 2025, Jesse Plemons said,

“it was just the hardest thing I’ve ever done, really.”

One more line that connects the premise to the theme, the screenwriter has a clean quote about why Teddy clings to conspiracies. As per the RogerEbert.com report dated October 24, 2025, screenwriter Will Tracy said,

“Teddy is someone who, like a lot of us, has not been told a better story that’s true from the powers that be.”

That framing pairs neatly with the viewing guidance above, since Bugonia often plays best when audiences go in expecting a contained, character-driven story rather than a traditional alien thriller.

