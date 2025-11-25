How to watch Bugonia online? Streaming options explained

Image: bugoniafilm/Instagram

Yorgos Lanthimos’s film Bugonia, which was released in select theatres on October 24 and globally on October 31, 2025, now has a digital release date. The movie, starring Emma Stone as Michelle Fuller, will be available to watch at home through digital purchase or rent starting November 25, 2025.

It’s a remake of the South Korean film, Save the Green Planet!, and the plot of Bugonia revolves around a businesswoman named Michelle, who is supposedly an alien assumed by two men, Jesse Plemons (Teddy Gatz), and Aidan Delbis (Don).

As they believe in this crazy conspiracy, their obsession with getting Michelle to confess goes beyond: they shave off her head (to stop communications), coat her in antihistamine cream (so she cannot send signals), and force her to confess her alien identity.

Well, without giving too many spoilers, the ultimate question that keeps viewers hooked in Bugonia is whether Michelle Fuller is truly an alien. The official logline of Bugonia reads,

“Two conspiracy-obsessed young men kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth.”

How to watch Bugonia at home?

Officially announced by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Bugonia is available for rent or purchase via PVOD starting Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

Given below are the platforms from where you can either buy or rent the film:

Apple TV

Fandango at Home

Youtube

Cost for buying the film on these platforms is around $ $20–$30, and $15–$25 to rent (for 48 hours).

Additionally, for viewers who prefer a physical copy, the Blu-ray, 4K UHD, and DVD purchases will be available from December 23, 2025.

These versions will also include a behind-the-scenes feature called “The Birth of the Bees: The Making of Bugonia.”

The release date of Bugonia on subscription platforms has not been officially announced yet, but it is speculated that the film will be available to stream on Peacock in early 2026.

According to the reports by Tom’s Guide, when a movie finishes its run in theatres and becomes available to buy or rent online (premium video on demand), it then heads to streaming next. Universal typically releases its movies on Peacock about four months after they are first released in theatres.

Once it lands on Peacock, Bugonia will then be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and is expected to be released in June 2026.

Production and casting details of Bugonia

Led by Emma Stone, the cast of this dark comedy film includes Jesse Plemons as Teddy Gatz, Aidan Delis as Don, Stavros Halkias as Casey Boyd, a local police officer, and Alicia Silverstone as Sandy Gatz, Teddy's mother.

Work on the English remake of the Korean movie Save the Green Planet! started in 2020.

Will Tracy wrote the new script, and the original director, Jang Joon-hwan, was initially supposed to direct, but he later stepped down due to health issues and remained as an executive producer.

Ari Aster helped bring the team together and suggested changing the main character from a man to a woman. Tracy only watched the original movie once and wanted the remake to feel different, not a copy.

In 2024, Yorgos Lanthimos was chosen as the new director, and Emma Stone entered talks to star in the film.