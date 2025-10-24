Where was Bugonia filmed? All filming locations explored

Bugonia © Focus Features/YouTube

Bugonia is a science fiction comedy film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, releasing on October 31, 2025. Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons star in Lanthimos' second collaboration with Stone. This absurdist black comedy is an English-language remake of the 2003 South Korean film Save the Green Planet! by Jang Joon-hwan.

The filming began in July 2024 in High Wycombe, England, and ended in May 2025 on Sarakiniko Beach in Milos, Greece. Multiple international locations were used for the nearly year-long shoot.

Exploring all the filming locations of Bugonia

From the tranquil town of High Wycombe to the striking landscapes of Milos, these settings helped bring the absurdist comedy to life.

High Wycombe, England

The locations where Bugonia was filmed are integral to the film's distinct aesthetic and storytelling. Bugonia was mostly filmed in Buckinghamshire's historic High Wycombe. With its charming streets and countryside views, High Wycombe was the setting for many city scenes. The film was tense and quirky, but the town was peaceful. Historic buildings and suburban neighborhoods were used to create a surreal setting.

Botanica Ditton Park, England

Bugonia was also filmed at Botanica Ditton Park near Slough, Berkshire. A number of film scenes were shot at this modern office complex in 94 acres of landscaped parkland. The chaotic story contrasted with Botanica Ditton Park's tranquility. Its spacious office and meeting rooms were perfect for character interactions, fitting the movie's absurdist tone.

Oxshott, England

Emma Stone's character in the film lived in a large Oxshott estate. Oxshott, with its tranquility and luxurious homes, fit the film's main plot. Affluent and quiet, the village was convenient and visually appealing for the filmmakers due to its proximity to London. The CEO's isolation and captivity were exacerbated by the estate's privacy.

Sarakiniko Beach, Milos, Greece

The dramatic Bugonia ending was filmed on Sarakiniko Beach in Milos, Greece. Sarakiniko Beach, known for its white rock formations and blue waters, gave the film's ending an otherworldly feel. The ending scenes were originally planned for the Acropolis in Athens by director Yorgos Lanthimos. The team replaced it with Sarakiniko Beach after being denied permission.

Plot of Bugonia

Bugonia follows Auxolith CEO Michelle Fuller, who is kidnapped by conspiracy theorists Teddy Gatz and his neurodivergent cousin Don. Teddy believes Michelle is an Andromedan alien plotting to destroy humanity. To stop the Andromedan invasion, he kidnaps Michelle. Teddy plans to expel the aliens with Michelle.

Teddy and Don question Michelle in their basement, believing she is an alien. Teddy insists Michelle is a threat despite Michelle's efforts. A personal tragedy drives Teddy's alien obsession, as shown in flashbacks. Sandy, his mother, was comatose from Auxolith. Teddy blames Michelle and the company for his mother's illness and thinks exposing her as an alien will save humanity.

Don begins to doubt Teddy's theories as Michelle manipulates him. Tensions rise during captivity, resulting in violence. Michelle announces that she is an alien and Andromedan empress. She says the Andromedans helped create humanity as an experiment on Earth for millions of years. Weary of humanity's failure, the Andromedans will end their experiment.

Teddy, thinking he can save his mother, injects Michelle's anti-freeze into Sandy's IV, killing her. Michelle convinces Teddy to help her meet the Andromedans at Auxolith headquarters in the final act. Michelle uses a teleporter to join the Andromedans on their mothership and ends humanity's experiment, wiping out everyone in one tragic moment.

Bugonia is available to watch on theatres.