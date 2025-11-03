"Let's just get it done" - Sister Wives' Janelle reacts as the family moves forward on Coyote Pass closure

Janelle from Sister Wives season 20 (Image via Instagram/@janellebrown117)

The Coyote Pass property has become a central point of discussion for the Brown family in season 20, episode 6 of Sister Wives, which aired on November 2, 2025.

Kody, Meri, and Janelle participated in a video call to finalize the sale of the property. In a confessional, Janelle addressed the situation directly, stating,

"I'm like, okay, let's just get it done."

Kody Brown confirmed that a verbal offer had been made on two of the lots, and the family was considering an offer for the entire property.

The episode highlighted the administrative steps required to complete the closure and ensure that each family member is compensated equally.

Sister Wives' Brown family moves forward on Coyote Pass sale

Steps taken to move forward

The Brown family outlined the necessary steps to complete the sale of Coyote Pass.

Kody Brown explained that the process involved a title shift to ensure that everybody would be paid "equally" and asked if there were any questions.

Janelle confirmed that she had submitted her paperwork and noted that the recipient should have it "today." Meri Brown indicated that she had been coordinating with her attorney, noting,

"Yeah, I just got my attorney respond to me this morning. So I'm good to go. I'll take it over and get it notarized today and get it in the mail."

Kody also provided an update on the offer timeline, stating that they would probably have a "written offer" within a day or so. Janelle responded that it was "great" and expressed her approval.

The episode highlighted the procedural aspects of closing a property sale, including verifying legal documents and formalizing the offer.

Family reactions during the process

The episode included confessional segments in which family members shared their perspectives.

Kody Brown reflected on the property, noting that he "loved Coyote Pass" and would miss being able to play there, as well as the memories associated with it. Janelle addressed her approach to the process, stating,

"I'm not being nostalgic. I'm not being like, oh, my gosh, we've come this far. How did we get here? No, like it's just evolution. It's the evolution of the way things are."

Meri Brown described her feelings regarding the interaction between family members, explaining that the situation was "awkward" and uncomfortable, with a lot of hard feelings accumulated over the years.

She added that if asked decades ago, she would not have expected to be in this position.

Expected outcome and timeline

The Brown family anticipated a quick resolution following the submission of paperwork. Janelle noted that it would be beneficial to have everything "resolved" and indicated that once the paperwork was in order, the process would not take much time.

Kody confirmed that after the title work was completed, the financial distribution among family members could move forward.

In a confessional, he explained that the sale was providing "closure" for relationships that were no longer active, adding that once the property closed and payments were made, the matter would be fully concluded.

Both the verbal offers and the title shift were described as trust-based steps until the written offer could be completed. Janelle commented on the potential timing, saying,

"2025 might be that year that we get this freaking done. Kody and I had our big fight like four years ago, three years ago. I'm like, it's time."

Stay tuned for more updates.