Sister Wives season 20 episode 6 recap: Christine’s new beginning contrasts Kody’s nostalgia as the family prepares to let go of Coyote Pass

In Sister Wives season 20, episode 6, the contrast between Christine Brown’s grounded new life and Kody Brown’s reflective tone became evident as the family took steps toward selling their long-held Coyote Pass property.

Christine’s scenes with her husband, David, highlighted the simplicity of her post-polygamy relationship, while Kody, Meri, and Janelle discussed the practical and emotional closure tied to the land.

The episode centered on Christine’s sense of stability in her marriage and Kody’s acknowledgment of moving on from their shared past.

Episode 6 highlights of Sister Wives season 20

Christine reflects on her new life with David

The episode opened with Christine and David having dinner, talking about their daily life together. Christine expressed her comfort in their routine, saying,

“I think I just like the simpleness of our life. You come home every night, sit in the kitchen while I make dinner, and in the morning we have coffee together.”

David responded that he valued “the normalcy of having a partner to interact [with]” compared to the dynamics of Christine’s former plural marriage.

In separate confessionals, Meri and Janelle both acknowledged having similar experiences during their marriages.

Meri explained that it is natural for any person to “keep score at some level” and that she had gone through the same feelings before.

Janelle noted that her life was often too busy to focus on where Kody was, describing herself as “exhausted” from managing responsibilities and family matters, though she admitted there were moments when she noticed uneven time among the wives.

Christine and David then emphasized the peace they felt in their current relationship.

Christine said there was “no jealousy” between them, and David agreed, adding that without competition or comparison, their connection was centered on mutual understanding and daily companionship.

Both highlighted that being able to share openly about their past relationships had become a normal and comfortable part of their life together.

Christine mentioned feeling comfortable discussing her past marriage, stating,

“I love that I can talk about Kody, and you can talk about Margaret. It doesn’t matter.”

The Browns finalize Coyote Pass closure

The second half of the episode shifted focus to a family video call regarding the Coyote Pass property.

Kody explained in his confessional that selling the land was a step toward resolution:

“You’re looking for closure in a relationship when it’s gone bad and no longer existent. The property closes, they get paid, and we’re done with Coyote Pass.”

During the call, Kody confirmed there was “a verbal offer on two of the lots” and potential interest “for the whole thing.”

Meri said her attorney had reviewed the paperwork, and Janelle added that it was “good news” to see progress.

In their separate interviews, the family members shared different reactions to the sale.

Meri described the situation as awkward and uncomfortable, while Janelle viewed it as simply the “evolution” of how things had unfolded.

Kody said he would miss spending time on the property, describing himself as nostalgic, but added that he felt relieved knowing he would no longer have any financial connection to his former wives once the sale was complete.

By the end of the episode, Janelle concluded that the transaction marked a long-awaited step forward, stating that “2025 might be that year that we get this done.”

