The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Season 2: Release date, where to watch, and what to expect

Image: Warner Bros. TV/YouTube

Fans of chaotic comedy and surreal animation are getting ready to return to Elmore, as The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball is officially gearing up for its much-awaited Season 2. Created by Ben Bocquelet, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Season 2 is set to premiere on December 22, 2025, in the United States on Hulu. Continuing its plot from the original show, The Amazing World of Gumball, the second set of episodes, officially called Season 2, will be released in the United States on Monday, December 22, 2025.

Season 2 promises more madness, more laughs, and more surprises in the world of Elmore. With that, it even brings back Rob, the show’s main villain, to explain what really happened in The Amazing World of Gumball after he fell into the Void and what danger Elmore was facing.

Like the original show, this series follows the funny and chaotic adventures of Gumball Watterson, a naughty 12-year-old blue cat, and his 10-year-old adopted brother Darwin, who is a goldfish. Together, they often get into trouble with their family and with the many strange students at Elmore Junior High.

Release date of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Season 2

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 2 is set to premiere in the United States on December 22, 2025. For international viewers, the new batch of episodes will arrive on February 2, 2026. The season serves as the second half of the revival series and is officially marketed as “Season 2,” following the first 20 episodes that premiered earlier in 2025.

The second instalment will have a total of 20 episodes, dropping at once on Hulu.

In the US, Season 2 will stream exclusively on Hulu and will also be available via Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers. Internationally, the series will air on Cartoon Network and stream on HBO Max, continuing its global rollout across major platforms.

What to expect in The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Season 2

The story once again follows Gumball Watterson, his adopted brother Darwin, and their genius sister Anais as they navigate life in Elmore, “a town where logic rarely applies.” Alongside these bizarre storylines, Season 2 will finally address long-standing mysteries from the original series with the return of the franchise’s biggest villain, Rob, and the mysterious Void. Rob’s comeback is expected to bring answers to unresolved plot threads.

The synopsis of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Season 2 reads,

“The Watterson family is back to prove that reality is just a suggestion in their wonderfully weird world. Gumball, Darwin, and the town of Elmore are more chaotic, hilarious, and bizarre than ever before, navigating a fresh wave of absurdity. This season tackles a promposal involving Penny faking her own death, outright pandemonium with wild animals invading the suburbs, and a witchy student cult attempting a yearbook séance. ''The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball" is pure satire and hijinks, offering plenty of laughs for kids and adults alike, culminating in the long-awaited return of the franchise's biggest foe: Rob and The Void.”

This season features returning voice actors, with Alkaio Thiele voicing Gumball, Hero Hunter voicing Darwin, and Kinza Syed Khan voicing Anais. Meanwhile, Teresa Gallagher returns as Nicole Watterson, and Dan Russell once again voices Richard Watterson.