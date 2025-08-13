Was Candace Owens suspended from GoFundMe? Conservative podcaster sells free Emmanuel t-shirts amid defamation lawsuit

Candace Owens is seen on set of "Candace" on May 03, 2022 (Image via Getty)

Podcaster and commentator Candace Owens is selling new t-shirts that come along with a phrase, which reads ‘Free Emmanuel.’ On August 12, Owens used the platform of her podcast to promote the sales of the ‘Free Emmanuel’ t-shirts and other merchandise sporting the phrase, proceeds from the sale of which would help her bear the cost of the defamation lawsuit filed against her by the French President, Emmanuel Macron.

As per Variety, Owens was suspended from the fundraising website GoFundMe in 2020. According to a report by Variety, Owens was involved in a fundraiser for a cafe in Alabama that year. However, the fundraiser for the Alabama-based cafe was suspended because of politically incorrect comments made by the co-owner of the establishment.

The comments made by the cafe’s co-owner related to the protests that swept the country back in 2020 following the death of George Floyd. According to the report by Variety, Owens also came under fire and faced backlash from the public for her opinions on the issue.

About the latest lawsuit against Candace Owens

Candace Owens recently made comments about the French President, Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Brigitte Macron. According to a report by Time Magazine, Owens is now facing a defamation lawsuit against her as a result of her comments. As per the report, the lawsuit against Owens alleges that her comments have caused Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron 'global humiliation.’

As per Time Magazine, the lawsuit filed by Macron alleges that Owens, in order to gain fame, made false and derogatory comments about the French President and his wife’s relationship.

The lawsuit mentions that Owens made untruthful comments about Brigitte Macron’s past life. According to the report by Time Magazine, Macron’s lawsuit alleges that despite being provided information and facts that go contrary to Owen’s claims about Brigitte Macron’s past life, Owens has not refrained from peddling falsities.

In 2024, Owen had alleged that Brigitte Macron was born as a man, and it was later in life that she transitioned into a woman. Following the comment and the backlash she received afterwards, Owens went on to create a series on the issue on her podcast channel. The series was titled “Becoming Brigitte.”

As per The NewYork Post, Owens has not changed her position on Brigitte Macron despite the lawsuit filed against her. In fact, she has reiterated her comments. As per The NewYork Post, Owens, in response to the lawsuit, has gone on to say,

“You were born a man, and you are going to die as a man.”

According to a report by The NewYork Post, Owens, in a statement to The Financial Times, has alleged that the French President is a victim of Brigitte Macron’s abuse.

About Candace Owens’ legal troubles

Candace Owens is no stranger to controversy. Owens’ opinions, which, according to some netizens, lack the nuance of being politically correct, have become an issue of contention in the past. Netizens often flood the comment sections of her podcasts with critiques of her rhetoric.

Owens’ comments and opinions have often attracted lawsuits against her in the past. One such notable lawsuit against Owens was filed in 2021 by Republican congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik. Klacik’s defamation lawsuit against Owens came in the wake of the podcaster accusing Klacik of money laundering, as per The Independent.

In 2022, Owens was successful in defending the defamation lawsuit against her. In fact, as per Black Enterprise, the court ruled in favor of Owens, and she was able to recover the legal expenses that she incurred as a result of the lawsuit.