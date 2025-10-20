Which historic items got stolen in the Louvre heist? French President Macron issues statement as thieves are on the run

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 05: The Louvre museum is pictured at dusk on March 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The robbery at the Louvre Museum on October 19, 2025, is grabbing a lot of attention on social media. According to the Associated Press, the museum witnessed the presence of multiple visitors when several priceless items were stolen.

Royal tiaras, necklaces and earrings, with two of them belonging to Queen Marie-Amelie and Napoleon’s stepdaughter, Queen Hortense, were missing from the place. The Guardian stated that a total of eight items were taken away.

French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the Louvre case the same day in a statement shared through his official handle on X (formerly Twitter). He described the robbery as an “attack on a heritage” that is cherished by the residents of France, as they are linked to the history of the European country.

“We will recover the works, and the perpetrators will be brought to justice. Everything is being done, everywhere, to achieve this, under the leadership of the Paris prosecutor’s office,” Macron said.

Macron also stated that they have started the Louvre New Renaissance project, which assures better security in certain matters. Macron addressed the same, as he ended by saying:

“It will be the guarantor of the preservation and protection of what constitutes our memory and our culture.”

As per CNN, the robbers reportedly tried to destroy the truck used in the incident. However, they were stopped by a museum security officer. Among the other stolen items there was a necklace and earrings of Napoleon Bonaparte’s second wife, Empress Marie-Louise, and a huge brooch of Empress Eugenie.

Suspects did not steal another priceless item from the museum: Louvre robbery, investigation and more explained

The heist happened during the day shortly after the museum opened to welcome visitors. While eight items were stolen, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau claimed that a famous Regent diamond was safe. Moreover, Empress Eugenie’s crown was allegedly found outside the venue in a broken condition, as per Associated Press.

The suspects entered the Louvre through the windows as they used a truck and a basket lift from a construction site. Notably, the windows were broken with the help of an angle grinder and some other tools.

Although the estimated value of the stolen items has not been revealed, Laure Beccuau has already started an investigation into the matter. All leads are being followed, including foreign interference, as per CNN. While speaking to the radio station France Inter, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the suspects reportedly escaped on motorcycles.

While searching the entire location, the Paris police discovered the angle grinders and a yellow vest used by the suspects to appear as workmen. Apart from that, the authorities have recovered a blowtorch, gasoline, gloves, a blanket and a walkie-talkie.

Two display cases were destroyed before the suspects left the spot, and the agents of the Louvre discovered the robbery through the alarms, which initially did not work when the cases were opened. The visitors were also evacuated safely.

During a conversation with CNN, tour guide Ryan el Mandari stated that the staff members initially told everyone to leave the place, and people were unaware of the robbery during that period. Nunez also shared his opinion about the Louvre incident:

“It was obviously a very experienced team that acted very, very quickly. I am confident that we will very quickly find the perpetrators and, above all, recover the stolen goods.”

The Associated Press stated that the museum was not open for the rest of the day, with the authorities shutting down the gates along with the local streets. Further updates are awaited on the active investigation.