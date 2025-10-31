Are the Louvre Robbery suspects' mugshots real? Viral Nate Archibald claim debunked

France's Culture Minister, Rachida Dati, announced the closure of the world-famous art museum on X due to the robbery taking place just after the Louvre opened to the public. (Photo by Remon Haazen/Getty Images)

Two mugshots are going viral on Facebook as one page claimed the men are supposedly the Louvre Robbery suspects. For the unversed, the heist took place on October 19, 2025. The robbers stole jewelry worth nearly $102 million in four minutes.

The stolen pieces included the sapphire tiara, necklace, and an earring from the set, which belonged to Queen Marie-Amalie and Queen Hortense, Empress Marie Louise's emerald necklace and earrings, and Empress Eugénie de Montijo's reliquary brooch, a corsage bow brooch, and her tiara.

The robbers dropped Empress Eugénie's crown as they fled the scene.

The Facebook page posted two mugshots of the alleged Louvre robbery suspects, and claimed that French housewives supposedly saw the images and wanted the robbers to steal their jewelry.

The post went massively viral, garnering over 73,000 reactions. While some users doubted the claim's authenticity, the majority joked that one of the men resembled Nate Archibald from the hit show Gossip Girl.

The Louvre Robbery suspects' mugshots are fake. The authorities have arrested suspects. However, their mugshots have not been released.

According to Snopes' report, the man on the left is allegedly Stefan Alexander Dolbashian from Florida.

The man on the right is Chace Crawford, the actor who played Nate Archibald in Gossip Girl. He was arrested in 2010 in Texas for marijuana possession.

The Lamented is known for uploading parody posts, often using AI-generated pictures. In the about section, the page clearly mentions that the posts are "satire" and "nonsense."

"The Lamented: where truth goes to die and sarcasm reigns supreme. Serving up satire, nonsense, and gloriously unreliable stories," the page stated.

Seven Louvre robbery suspects have been arrested so far

The French National Police informed the press that on October 25, two men were arrested. One was taken into custody at Charles de Gaulle Airport, as he was trying to fly to Algeria.

Another man was arrested while traveling to Mali, a country in West Africa.

Investigators shared that the men were arrested because their DNA matched a helmet left behind by the robbers at the scene. They also had past criminal records.

It was also revealed to the media that the men "partially recognized" that they were involved in the heist.

According to the BBC's report, the French authorities suspect that the two arrested men were the ones who used power tools to get into the Louvre Museum.

Laure Beccuau, the French magistrate and public prosecutor in Paris, told the press that five more suspects were arrested on October 29, 2025.

They would be in custody for a few days before being charged or released.

Beccuau told RTL, the French radio station, on October 30, that one of the newly arrested Louvre robbery suspects is speculated to be one of the main team that robbed the museum.

The roles of four other suspects are unclear. The public prosecutor hoped that the suspects would eventually talk about the Louvre heist.

"[They] may eventually inform us about how the incident took place," she stated.

The stolen jewelry's location is still unknown. Stay tuned for more updates on the Louvre heist.