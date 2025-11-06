What was Louvre's video surveillance system password? Employee reveals museum's security system flaw after $102M heist

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 19: French Police officers seal off the entrance to the Louvre Museum after a Jewllery Heist on October 19, 2025 in Paris, France. France's Culture Minister, Rachida Dati, announced the closure of the world-famous art museum on X due to the robbery taking place just after the Louvre opened to the public. It is being reported that millions of pound with of historic jewellery belonging to Napoleon and Empress Josephine has been stolen. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)

A new testimony from an employee of the Louvre Museum has made a shocking revelation. Per the employee, who has the knowledge of the museum's surveillance system, its password was simply "Louvre" before the infamous heist took place last month, as per ABC News.

The weak password raises further concern about Louvre's security measures, which have been scrutinized since last month, after the heist took place in the museum's Gallery of Apollo in broad daylight on a Sunday morning (October 19).

They walked into Louvre Museum at 9:30 a.m.



Used a crane. Smashed a window.

Stole the French crown jewels in 4 minutes.

No violence. Just precision.



If a world-famous museum can be robbed in broad daylight… what does that say about the guardians of culture? pic.twitter.com/cUn0DX9qnx — Culture Explorer (@CultureExploreX) October 19, 2025

As the investigation into the heist continues, the stolen jewelry items - that are being estimated to be worth $102 million collectively - remain undiscovered. However, the Paris police officers did arrest two suspects in relation to the heist last week.

Following their arrest, the duo was questioned for 96 hours straight while being held in custody, CNN World reported on October 30. One of them is a 34-year-old Algerian man, with a history of traffic offenses, while the other - a 39-year-old illegal taxi driver - belongs to Aubervilliers. He has been arrested for aggravated theft in the past.

One of them was arrested from the Charles de Gaulle Airport, where he had purchased a ticket to Algeria, attempting to leave the country. He didn't possess any of the stolen goods at the time.

If convicted, the suspects can face about 15 years of prison time, alongside a heavy fine.

Louvre's director admitted to being "appalled" by its security system while joining

The stolen jewels...MISSING



The Louvre Nine



No alarm on window



Non smashed proofed protection around the jewels



Broad daylight



No police around the Louvre or security



Managed to get away on scooters pic.twitter.com/UYl8WAd9qn — Alcazar, Dennis Joseph (@DennisAlcazar) October 31, 2025

Another concerning revelation about the museum's security came last month, shortly after the heist took place.

In a French Senate committee held last month, Louvre's president and director, Laurence des Cars mentioned during questioning that only one security camera was installed outside the Apollo Gallery. Even that camera faced west, which is why the window used by thieves to break in wasn't covered.

Des Cars also spoke about a weakness in Louvre's perimeter security, citing "underinvestment" as the reason behind it.

He also admitted the heist to be "a terrible failure within the Louvre," adding that he was "appalled" by its security system at the time of joining as director in 2021.

He further told French lawmakers:

"The security system, as installed in the Apollo Gallery, worked perfectly. The question that arises is how to adapt this system to a new type of attack and modus operandi that we could not have foreseen."

Per CNN World, prosecutor Laure Beccuau has announced that the jewels stolen from the Louvre are "unsellable," and anyone who tries to purchare them will incur charges for handlng stolen goods.