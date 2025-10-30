Were the jewels recovered in the Louvre heist? 5 new suspects arrested as part of the investigation into the jewelry theft in the museum

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 19: Police stand guard outside the Louvre museum at Louvre on October 19, 2025 in Paris, France. France's Culture Minister, Rachida Dati, announced the closure of the world-famous art museum on X due to the robbery taking place just after the Louvre opened to the public. It is being reported that millions of pound with of historic jewellery belonging to Napoleon and Empress Josephine has been stolen (Photo by Remon Haazen/Getty Images)

According to the latest updates by Paris' public prosecutor, five individuals have been arrested in connection to the Louvre heist that happened on October 19. However, it has been confirmed that the jewels that went missing at the time are yet to be recovered, as confirmed by the prosecutor on Thursday.

According to prosecutor Laure Beccuau, the five suspects were taken into custody on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. On Thursday, Beccuau told French radio station RTL that it is still unclear as to how the newly arrested individuals were involved in the Louvre heist.

The latest arrests reportedly took place in or around Paris, including the area of Seine-Saint-Denis. While authorities are yet to drop further detailed information, Laure Beccuau revealed that the DNA of one of the newly arrested ones could act as a connection to the theft. She added,

"We had him in our sights."

According to Beccuau, these arrests were not made on the basis of the statements given by the ones detained previously. She stated that the latest ones happened on the basis of other information. Law enforcement officials have previously stated that the gang involved in the Louvre heist could include more people than the ones who stole the jewels from the museum.

On Saturday, October 26, authorities arrested two suspects in connection to the case. Both of them were caught while they were trying to leave the country.

Items worth €88 million, or $102 million, have reportedly been stolen in the Louvre heist

On October 19, a massive heist took place at the Louvre, the most visited museum in the world. According to the BBC, four thieves broke in during broad daylight and stole some expensive jewels worth €88 million. Reports have confirmed that the thieves have stolen eight objects from the museum.

Some of the items from the list are

A tiara worn by the Empress Eugenie, wife of Napoleon

The Marie-Louise necklace and a pair of earrings

A jewel-adorned bow belonging to Empress Eugenie

A pair of earrings belonging to Queen Marie-Amelia

A crown worn by the 19th-century queen

According to reports by the BBC, the first two men who were previously arrested possibly used power tools to gain access into the museum's Galerie d'Apollon. After spending about 96 hours in custody, the two men have already been charged with theft and criminal conspiracy. As per the prosecutors, both the thieves have "partially admitted" their apparent involvement in the heist.

According to CBS News, what shocked the world was that the entire heist took place within eight minutes. The thieves reportedly forced open a window and cut into cases using the power tools. While the jewels are still missing, master jeweler and Parisian gem appraiser Stephen Portier told CBS News that it will be difficult for the thieves to sell them now.

Since the incident, some of the expensive jewels have been transferred from the museum to the Bank of Paris. Security measures around cultural buildings in Paris, have been increased as well.