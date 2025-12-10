Down Cemetery Road season 1 episode 8 (finale) ending explained: Did Zoe kill Amos?

Emma Thompson in ‘Down Cemetery Road’ (Custom cover edited by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [Facebook/Apple TV])

Down Cemetery Road season 1 episode 8 brings a full-circle moment for private investigator Zoë Boehm and art historian Sarah Trafford after a major confrontation with the people who want them gone. The December 10 finale is titled What Will Survive, and it has given fans the answer to the question of who survives the conspiracy in the end.

The previous episode left with a shocking cliffhanger that teases Zoë's possible death from landmines.

But Down Cemetery Road season 1 episode 8 quickly reveals that she lived through that ordeal. The first season of the series ends with Amos's death, but Zoë is not technically the one who kills him. Amos falls to his death in a freak accident after Zoë stabs his eye.

Meanwhile, Talia is left to pick up the pieces after the story hits the national news. And while Amos has met his end, one character ironically gets away without any repercussions.

Zoë and Amos's fight hits a full-circle moment in Down Cemetery Road season 1 episode 8

Episode 7 left fans with a cliffhanger suggesting that Zoë died after she seemingly sacrificed herself so Sarah and Dinah could escape and Amos shot at the landmines. But she survives that, as Down Cemetery Road season 1 episode 8 confirms.

Her one-on-one with Amos continues after C calls him for back-up because Hamza doesn't have the guts to kill the two women and the kid.

Zoë, Sarah, and Dinah are being held hostage by Hamza at a church when Amos arrives with a bang (granite).

What starts as Amos vs. Hamza because of the former's grievances about his brother ends up being Amos vs. Zoë.

Amos is a huge man and he overpowers Zoë during the scuffle. But she remembers she has a nail in her jacket pocket from when Dinah pulled one out from the church pews.

She uses it to jab Amos in the eye. The stab wound would have blinded him, but it wouldn't have killed him.

However, Amos ends up stumbling after the stabbing and hits his head on the church stairs, killing him instantly.

Down Cemetery Road season 1 episode 8: Is Hamza dead?

Parallel to Zoë and Amos's altercation inside the church, Sarah is facing off with Hamza outside the church after he goes after Dinah.

They each have a gun, but Hamza tries to convince Sarah to settle their differences without shooting each other.

He even throws his own gun first, prompting Sarah to set her shotgun down as well. But it turns out that Hamza is just bluffing because he quickly picks up Sarah's gun, seemingly growing some confidence.

What comes next, however, proves how inexperienced he is. The gun explodes in his hand after he tries to shoot Sarah because the plugs haven't been removed - he doesn't know how the gun works.

That said, the end of Down Cemetery Road season 1 episode 8 reveals that Hamza is alive.

He lost three fingers from the accident and is bleeding somewhere on a misty road, but he's alive and mostly well.

What happens to Talia and C in Down Cemetery Road season 1 episode 8?

Amos has gotten his karma in the end, and even Hamza suffers a little. C, on the other hand, is spared from any consequences.

He does end up resigning as a minister but he has even bigger, and likely wealthier, prospects. C enters the private sector, joining hands with a nameless businessman.

Meanwhile, Talia becomes the new Secretary of Defense. She ends Down Cemetery Road season 1 episode 8 giving an interview, revealing but also berating the English government's involvement in the chemical weapons test.

She vows never to allow something like that to happen while she's in her post.

