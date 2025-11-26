Down Cemetery Road season 1 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch and what to expect

A scene from Down Cemetery Road season 1 (Image via YouTube/@AppleTv+)

Down Cemetery Road, the ongoing series based on Mick Herron’s novel of the same name, is fast approaching the conclusion of its first season, with episode 6 premiering on November 26, 2025. Adapted by Morwenna Banks, the Apple TV show is a mystery thriller set in England, where a seasoned detective teams up with a young woman to solve a tantalizing missing person’s case.

Starring Emma Thompson as private investigator Zoë Boehm and Ruth Wilson as Sarah Trafford, the neighbor searching for a missing child, the penultimate episode of the show Down Cemetery Road season 1 episode 7 is set to be released in the United States on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

The show boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Adeel Akhtar, Nathan Stewart‑Jarrett, Tom Goodman‑Hill, Darren Boyd, Tom Riley, Adam Godley, Sinead Matthews, Ken Nwosu, Fehinti Balogun and Aiysha Hart. It has emerged as a significant success for Apple TV, receiving acclaim from critics and viewers alike.

Release schedule of Down Cemetery Road season 1 episode 7



Down Cemetery Road season 1 episode 7 is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. The release timing of the episode, based on different time zones, is provided in the list below.

Region Release Date Time Pacific Time (PT) December 3, 2025 12:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) December 3, 2025 03:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) December 3, 2025 07:00 AM Central European Time (CET) December 3, 2025 08:00 Am Indian Standard Time (IST) December 3, 2025 12:30 PM Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) December 3, 2025 06:00 PM



The show debuted in October 2025 with a dual-episode premiere. With the season finale approaching in December, here is the complete release schedule for all episodes.

Episode No. Episode Name Release date 1 Almost True October 29, 2025 2 A Kind of Grief October 29, 2025 3 Filthy Work November 5, 2025 4 My Friends Don't Like Me November 12, 2025 5 Slow Dying November 19, 2025 6 Neglected Waters November 26, 2025 7 Lights Go Out December 3, 2025 8 What Will Survive December 10, 2025

Exploring the plot of Down Cemetery Road season 1

Down Cemetery Road season 1 plunges viewers into a tense mystery after a house explosion rocks a quiet Oxford suburb. A child disappears in the aftermath, and few believe the official story.

The narrative follows Sarah Trafford (Ruth Wilson), a concerned neighbor who becomes obsessed with finding the missing child. She enlists private investigator Zoë Boehm (Emma Thompson), and what begins as a seemingly straightforward case spirals into a dangerous web of secrets, government cover‑ups and hidden identities.

As Sarah and Zoë dig deeper, they uncover that some people believed dead are still alive, while others presumed alive may already be gone. The investigation raises chilling questions about truth, trust, and who can be counted on when everything is built on lies.

Where to stream all episodes of Down Cemetery Road season 1





All released episodes of Down Cemetery Road are available for streaming on Apple TV. The ad-free platform needs viewers to subscribe before accessing its content library, which can be streamed on smart TVs, phones, tablets, and web browsers.

The standard monthly plan of Apple TV is priced at $12.99/month. The annual plan is available for the discounted rate of $99.99/year. New subscribers receive a free trial, providing easy access before committing.

