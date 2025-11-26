Complete cast breakdown of Jingle Bell Heist: Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

Connor Swindells and Olivia Holt in Jingle Bell Heist (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Netflix)

Netflix's latest holiday movie, Jingle Bell Heist, drops on November 26, 2025, blending a cheeky Christmas heist with unexpected romance. Directed by Michael Fimognari, known for Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before trilogy, the film is co-written by Abby McDonald, who is a Bridgerton staff writer, along with Amy Reed.

Set against London's twinkling festive lights, the story follows Sophia Martin- a Philadelphia transplant scraping by with two jobs to cover her mother's cancer treatment costs.

When she attempts to steal from her sleazy department store boss, she's caught by Nick O'Connor- a divorced repairman needing cash for his young daughter.

Instead of snitching, Nick joins her for a bigger score by robbing the posh Sterling's Emporium on Christmas Eve. As they plot amid holiday chaos, buried secrets and budding attraction threaten to derail everything.

Starring rising talents Olivia Holt and Connor Swindells as the mismatched duo, with scene-stealing support from British comedy vets, the 90-minute romantic comedy delivers light thrills and heartfelt punches.

It's a fresh twist on the genre, swapping elves for ethical thieves in a tale of desperation and second chances.

Jingle Bell Heist: Complete cast breakdown

Olivia Holt stars as Sophia Martin- the determined American expat whose world crumbles under medical bills and a toxic job. Holt was first seen in Disney XD's Kickin' It, then as Tandy Bowen in Marvel's Cloak & Dagger. She was also seen in Netflix's Family Switch.

Connor Swindells plays Nick O'Connor - the jaded ex-security pro turned handyman, haunted by his split and dad duties. He is popularly known as Adam Groff in Netflix's Sex Education. He's voiced the titular role in animated Dodo and starred with Margot Robbie in Barbie.

Peter Serafinowicz as Maxwell Sterling - The corrupt store magnate and Sophia's boss. Known for voicing Darth Maul in The Phantom Menace, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Tick and Spy.

Lucy Punch as Cynthia Sterling - Maxwell's wife. Seen in A Little Bit of Heaven, BBC's Motherland, Someone Marry Barry and Ella Enchanted.

Poppy Drayton as Brianna- Sophia's supportive coworker. Known from The Shannara Chronicles, The Little Mermaid and Home by Spring.

Natasha Joseph as Rita Martin- Nick's ex-wife. Known from Platform 7, Skins, Coronation Street and Rocket's Island.

Other supporting cast includes-

Michael Salami as Ralph - A store security guard. Known from Hollyoaks, Just a Couple, Supacell and Sumotherhood

Mariah Louca as Lori- Known from EastEnders and What It Feels Like for A Girl

Belal Sabir as Ali Zafar- Known from The Long Goodbye and Foul Evil Deeds

Jess Lloyd-Jones as Lulu - Known for voicing Barney in Sunny Bank Garden

Ada Player as Lilly - Known from The Running Man and Peaked

James Dryden as Leo Stein - Known from Time Bandits and Ready Player One

Ed Kear as Eddie Morris - Known from The Batman and Ghosts

Alara-Star Khan as Maddie- Known from All of You and One Life.

Watch Jingle Bell Heist exclusively on Netflix starting today.

Stay tuned for more such updates!