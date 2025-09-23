Type keyword(s) to search

What time does Marvel Zombies season 1 drop on Disney+? Release timings for all regions explored

Marvel Zombies will be released on Disney+ on September 24, 2025, with all four episodes available for streaming simultaneously. Read on to know the time of releases in different regions across the globe
posted by Sudipta Sinha
Tuesday 9/23/2025 at 6:19AM EDT
  • A scene from Marvel Zombies (Image via X/@MarvelStudios)
    Marvel Zombies is an upcoming adult animated miniseries created by Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells for Disney+. A spin-off of Marvel Studios Animation’s What If…? series, it continues the events in the timeline introduced in the episode What If…Zombies? and is part of Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Six. The series is set to premiere on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, on the digital platform. 

    In the alternate timeline followed in the series, a virus has turned the majority of the world’s population, including their mightiest heroes The Avengers, into flesh-eating zombies. When a group of survivors come across the key to end the outbreak, they risk their lives and fight the superpowered undead in order to save the world from being a dystopian horror landscape forever. 

    While the story involves new versions of many popularly known heroes, it notably introduces Blade Knight, an amalgamation of the daywalker Blade and Moon Knight. The character is voiced by Todd Williams, after the live-action Blade film starring Mahershala Ali has been repeatedly delayed. 

    Release schedule of Marvel Zombies season 1

     

    All four episodes of the miniseries Marvel Zombies is set to premiere directly for streaming on Disney+ on September 24, 2025, simultaneously. The complete list of release timings across different time zones is provided below. 
     

    Region Date Time
    United States  September 24, 2025 12am PT / 3am ET
    Canada  September 24, 2025 12am PT / 3am ET
    United Kingdom September 24, 2025 8 am BST
    India  September 24, 2025 12:30 pm IST
    Singapore  September 24, 2025 2 pm SGT
    Australia  September 24, 2025 5 pm AEST
    New Zealand September 24, 2025 7 pm NZST

     

    Meet the voice cast member of Marvel Zombies season 1

     

     

     

    The voice cast of Marvel Zombies features a blend of returning MCU actors and new talents, who bring the animated series to life. Iman Vellani returns as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Todd Williams lends his voice to Blade Knight, a different version of Blade who becomes Khonshu’s warrior, Moon Knight.

    Paul Rudd voicing Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, Florence Pugh voicing Yelena Belova, David Harbour voicing Alexei Shostakov, aka the Red Guardian, Elizabeth Olsen voicing Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch, Simu Liu voicing Shang-Chi, Dominique Thorne voicing Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, Hailee Steinfeld voicing Kate Bishop, and Randall Park voicing Jimmy Woo are some of the other returning MCU stars.

    The series will present a host of other popular characters, which likely includes John Walker aka US Agent, Helmut Zemo, Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, Thor, Valkyrie, Khonshu, T’Challa aka Black Panther, as well as zombified versions of Hawkeye, Captain America, Abomination, Ghost, Captain Marvel, Namor, Ant-Man, Wasp, Thanos, and Hulk.  
     

