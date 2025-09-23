What time does Marvel Zombies season 1 drop on Disney+? Release timings for all regions explored

A scene from Marvel Zombies (Image via X/@MarvelStudios)

Marvel Zombies is an upcoming adult animated miniseries created by Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells for Disney+. A spin-off of Marvel Studios Animation’s What If…? series, it continues the events in the timeline introduced in the episode What If…Zombies? and is part of Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Six. The series is set to premiere on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, on the digital platform.

In the alternate timeline followed in the series, a virus has turned the majority of the world’s population, including their mightiest heroes The Avengers, into flesh-eating zombies. When a group of survivors come across the key to end the outbreak, they risk their lives and fight the superpowered undead in order to save the world from being a dystopian horror landscape forever.

While the story involves new versions of many popularly known heroes, it notably introduces Blade Knight, an amalgamation of the daywalker Blade and Moon Knight. The character is voiced by Todd Williams, after the live-action Blade film starring Mahershala Ali has been repeatedly delayed.

Release schedule of Marvel Zombies season 1

All four episodes of the miniseries Marvel Zombies is set to premiere directly for streaming on Disney+ on September 24, 2025, simultaneously. The complete list of release timings across different time zones is provided below.



Region Date Time United States September 24, 2025 12am PT / 3am ET Canada September 24, 2025 12am PT / 3am ET United Kingdom September 24, 2025 8 am BST India September 24, 2025 12:30 pm IST Singapore September 24, 2025 2 pm SGT Australia September 24, 2025 5 pm AEST New Zealand September 24, 2025 7 pm NZST

Meet the voice cast member of Marvel Zombies season 1

The voice cast of Marvel Zombies features a blend of returning MCU actors and new talents, who bring the animated series to life. Iman Vellani returns as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Todd Williams lends his voice to Blade Knight, a different version of Blade who becomes Khonshu’s warrior, Moon Knight.

Paul Rudd voicing Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, Florence Pugh voicing Yelena Belova, David Harbour voicing Alexei Shostakov, aka the Red Guardian, Elizabeth Olsen voicing Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch, Simu Liu voicing Shang-Chi, Dominique Thorne voicing Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, Hailee Steinfeld voicing Kate Bishop, and Randall Park voicing Jimmy Woo are some of the other returning MCU stars.

The series will present a host of other popular characters, which likely includes John Walker aka US Agent, Helmut Zemo, Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, Thor, Valkyrie, Khonshu, T’Challa aka Black Panther, as well as zombified versions of Hawkeye, Captain America, Abomination, Ghost, Captain Marvel, Namor, Ant-Man, Wasp, Thanos, and Hulk.



