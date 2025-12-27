Who is Nick Shirley? All about YouTuber behind viral alleged daycare scam video

Nick Shirley's video goes viral after he allegedly exposes daycare fraud. (Image via Instagram/Nickshirley)

YouTuber Nick Shirley is reportedly making headlines after he posted a YouTube video titled "I Investigated Minnesota’s Billion Dollar Fraud Scandal" on December 26. He is a self-described independent journalist who reportedly gained momentum for his street interviews. Nick has previously addressed POTUS Trump on his reporting at the Oval Office in October 2025. At other times, he has allegedly brought up concerns about "immigration," per Reuters.

In his new video (@nickshirley), Nick can be seen visiting day care centers in Minnesota, alleging fraudulent practices. In one of the videos posted on Instagram, Nick can be heard asking someone on the street their thoughts about a learning center that had been spelled as "Quality Learing Center." He went on to say that it had received $1.9 million "this year" and that they are "supposed to have 99 children here."

The other person states that he hadn't seen "any" children, even though he had been there since "2017."

Alleging the potential fraud in Minnesota, Nick captioned the post,

"Want to become a multimillionaire without doing anything? Move to Minnesota and start a daycare!"

He added,

"This daycare that can’t even spell “learning” right has received millions of dollars… Time to RECLAIM Americas cities from corrupt politicians and illegal fraudsters. We all work too hard and pay too much in taxes for this to be happening. Do you think Tim Walz will be jailed for this?"

YouTuber Nick Shirley's video of Minnesota daycare goes viral, alleging fraud by the Tim Walz governance

If you try to knock on the doors of Somali-owned daycares that have received millions of tax dollars from the Minnesota government, liberal white women will accuse you of being ICE. pic.twitter.com/FJ4YAa5qtP — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 26, 2025

YouTuber Nick Shirley's video on Minnesota daycares went viral after he allegedly exposed them for not being functional. In the video, Nick can be heard approaching daycare centers under the pretext of putting his "son in daycare" but was met with silence.

In another clip from the video, Nick can be seen approaching the "Quality Learing Center" but is suddenly approached by a woman claiming that he is "ICE" and warns someone inside to not "open the doors."

Nick can be seen responding to the woman that he is a YouTuber, not "ICE." To which she responds,

""Go away. You’re not welcome here. Shame on you."

Nick Shirley described it as a "prime example of the billions of dollars in fraud happening right now in Minnesota". He added,

"This is one of the hundreds of ‘daycares’ receiving millions of dollars from the government. This daycare (that can’t even spell learning right) received $1,900,000 in tax-exempt funding from CCAP in 2025. This is just one of the thousands of fraudulent businesses operating in Minnesota."

The video also caught Congress Representative Tom Emmer's attention, who took to his X (@tomemmer) demanding answers from Tim Walz. He wrote,

"4 million dollars of hard earned tax dollars going to and an education center that can’t even spell learning correctly. Care to explain this one, @tim_walz?"

At the time of writing, Tim Walz or his team have not responded to the allegation of potential fraud associated with daycares in Minnesota.