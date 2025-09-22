Did Adam Sandler slam Jimmy Kimmel over his remarks on Charlie Kirk? Viral claim debunked

Viral post about Adam Sandler's alleged criticism of Jimmy Kimmel over Charlie Kirk comment debubked. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

An Adam Sandler fan page on Facebook recently claimed the actor allegedly "blasted" Jimmy Kimmel over his remarks about Charlie Kirk's death. ABC pulled Kimmel's eponymous talk show following his addressal of the conservative activist's death on September 17.

Kimmel, during a monologue on his show on Monday, had said:

"The MAGA gang is desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

While several Hollywood celebrities criticized ABC and Nexstar Media Group for suspending Kimmel's show, Adam Sandler allegedly did not side with the talk show host.

In one recent post from September 20, the fan page, Melodic Comedy, claimed Sandler defended Charlie Kirk, saying the slain activist was not a disposable "punchline".

​

However, the post was accompanied by a supposed photo of the actor on a podium, which appeared AI-generated. In the photo, the actor appeared to have two thumbs.

Another post from September 19 by the fan page claimed Sandler allegedly called Jimmy Kimmel's remark a "disgusting lack of humanity" and "the lowest form of entertainment." The 50 First Dates star reportedly criticized Kimmel in several social media posts and interviews.

Adam Sandler allegedly wrote online:

"When a person dies, that pain is real. It's not material for a late-night punchline. This is a matter of humanity."

Sandler reportedly called Kimmel out for "crossing a line no comedian should ever cross".

Jimmy Kimmel's suspension raised debate about free speech in the US. Many actors condemned Trump and MAGA supporters for manipulating free speech as per their convenience. Sandler reportedly made a statement concerning that:

"Free speech is not a license to say anything, no matter how harmful it may be. There's a difference between comedy and cruelty."

Sandler purportedly added:

"We will not be silent."

Regardless, neither of these claims is true. Adam Sandler did not condemn Jimmy Kimmel over his remark about Charlie Kirk's death. No credible reports back these claims. Nor did the actor make any social media posts addressing the same.

Adam Sandler did not lambast Jimmy Kimmel over Charlie Kirk remark

In the surge of posts about Adam Sandler and Charlie Kirk, Melodic Comedy claimed elsewhere that the actor had defended Jimmy Kimmel following his suspension.

Per another post from September 21, Sandler purportedly raised his voice against censorship in America.

He reportedly said:

"You don't just pay people off and expect the world to forget. This isn't about money. This is about respect, decency, and who gets to speak in America."

It is unusual that Sandler would criticize Kimmel for his words about Charlie Kirk and would speak in the host's defense a few days later. These two claims made by Melodic Comedy about the actor's supposed statements are contradictory.

Moreover, the fanpage is notorious for posting clickbait titles with AI images to generate clicks and increase engagement.

There is no recent record of Adam Sandler either condemning or defending Jimmy Kimmel.