“Not responsible for people’s clothing”: Manna Tea & Kava Bar speaks out as Influencer’s Charlie Kirk assassination Halloween costume triggers outrage

Sarasota, Florida-based Manna Tea & Kava Bar recently addressed the Halloween costume controversy triggered by one of its past collaborators.

An Instagram user, AmyTheProject, made fun of Charlie Kirk’s assassination in multiple posts, triggering social media outrage. The influencer shared a Reel wearing a white polo shirt with "Freedom" written on the front and a fake blood stain on the shoulder. AmyTheProject captioned her Instagram video, while making mocking gestures:

“I love gay Halloween because what do you mean, your Charlie Kirk?”

She continued joking about the late Turning Point USA founder in her subsequent posts. Amid the backlash, many found her posts about her past collaborations with Manna Tea & Kava Bar. The Florida-based business eventually addressed the controversy via its Facebook and Instagram handles. The Manna Tea & Kava Bar owner said:

“thanks for all the advice, but i’m probably gonna do what i feel like doing anyways”

The owner captioned the post and wrote:

“FYI Manna Tea LLC is not responsible for people's clothing, opinions, or political affiliations!"

After a user called the business out for not condemning AmyTheProject in the comments, the owner responded:

“okay....I condemn this behavior, all better now? No because nothing is good enough for yall. Have you ever even been in a kava bar? Why are you on my business page?”

She added:

“fyi Charlie Kirk would have allowed her behavior because he believed in freedom.”

For those unaware, Amy Fletcher (@lila.chaos) owns Manna Tea & Kava Bar, which will host the Swamp Stomp event by AmyTheProject in November. The influencer has also appeared in one of the business’s Instagram posts.

Manna Tea & Kava Bar’s collaborator, AmyTheProject, sparks online backlash for her continuous mockery of Charlie Kirk

After the influencer made fun of the late TPUSA founder’s assassination, she posted more Instagram Reels and TikTok clips to hit back at the critics. In one of the clips, AmyTheProject mocked Kirk for his statement about empathy. In another Reel she wrote:

“The best part about owning my own business is I can say f*** Charlie Kirk without getting fired.”

She also posted a collage of other people wearing similar white T-shirts mocking Kirk’s death. AmyTheProject made an Instagram Reel in the gym and captioned it:

“Wearing my Charlie Kirk costume to the gym because that’s what he would have wanted.”

— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 28, 2025

Collin Rugg shared the clips on X, who described the influencer as “disgusting human inside and out.”

“Charlie Kirk influenced millions - and continues to do so. Her only accomplishment is mocking his brutal murder in front of his wife and children. I know which one had a life worth living and which one does not,” a user tweeted in response.

“Free speech doesn’t mean applause for murder fantasies. There’s a line between criticism and celebrating someone’s death. She crossed it. Find her,” another user wrote.

“Pure evil. Mocking a man’s death for clout reveals the sickness bred by hatred. These people have lost all sense of humanity and decency,” one user commented.

“She hates herself and everyone else. The stuff people will do for clicks on social media,” another one said.

Despite the online criticism, AmyTheProject has refrained from retracting her comments or apologizing.