Who was Roderick MacLeod? Shannon Godbout arrest history explored in wake of Grammy-award winning musician's death

Rhode Island musician Roderick MacLeod also known as Rory, died on Saturday morning, December 6 while he was out on a stroll with his dog in Hopkinton. He was 70 at the time of his death.

Shannon Godbout, a 41 years old woman with a severe history of arrest, was driving east on 42 Spring Street on Route 138. She suddenly swerved to a different lane, hit several objects on the way before knocking MacLeod down with her black SUV. Shannon also reportedly struck two telephone phones.

Hopkinton Police Department responded to the scene around 7:20 am, and identified the pedestrian as Roderick MacLeod. Hope Valley Ambulance drove MacLeod to Rhode Island Hospital. However, the musician died from his injuries. Cops reported MacLeod's dog pulled through the crash and ran back home.

Marilyn Grant, a nearby resident told NBC 10 News:

"I just heard two different, heavy loud thumps. I looked out this way and saw a dog just running straight down this way."

Roderick MacLeod played bass with the swing revival and jump blues band Roomful of Blues in the 1980s, during which the group received two Grammy nominations. The bassist also had been a Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame inductee, being bestowed with the honor in 2012.

MacLeod played the bass for Roomful of Blues founder Duke Robillard on his initial solo gigs, even after leaving the band. He went on to collaborate with several other artists, including Paul Geremia.

The bassist, alongside his wife and fiddle player, Sandol Astrausky, were directors of the Old-Time String Band at Brown University, where they taught music, as well as several musical instruments, including banjo, fiddle, mandolin, and guitar.

Roomful of Blues penned a tribute to Roderick MacLeod after his tragic passing on Facebook:

"Roomful of Blues would like to extend our deepest condolences to Rory Macleod's family, friends and all of his fans. We would like to acknowledge his diverse musical contributions as well as being a wonderful and gentle soul.There are no words for such an immense loss. RIP dear friend."

Woman who fatally hit Roderick MacLeod with her car has a long criminal history

Hopkinton Police said the Rhode Island State Police Accident Reconstruction Team was assisting the department in the investigation of Roderick MacLeod's accident.

Shannon N. Godbout, the woman who hit MacLeod, was facing preliminary charges for "Driving so as to endanger, resulting in death", and "Possession of narcotics, Schedule I/II with intent to distribute, 3rd plus offense". The police added Shannon could face additional charges as the probe progresses.

Cops found multiple illegal narcotics along with packing materials typically used in drug distributions, in Shannon's car.

Shannon Godbout was initially taken to Westerly Hospital by Ashaway Ambulance where she was medically evaluated. Hopkinton Police Chief Mark J Carrier said in a press release Monday that Shannon was being held in their custody at Rhode Island Hospital. Carrier added:

"The Hopkinton Police Department is collaborating closely with the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office to present her in court as a probation violator."

Sheding light on her criminal past, Hopkinton Police said Shannon had been arrested over 100 times, 8 of which were under their station. Hopkinton Police also issued 7 out of Shannon's 40 traffic citations. She also has 82 court warrants against her.