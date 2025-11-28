What happened to Elaine Miles from Northern Exposure? Indigenous artist claims ICE labeled her tribal ID 'fake'

ICE has not shared any response to the matter until now (Image via Getty)

Elaine Miles has recently opened up about being detained by the ICE in Washington, D.C. The actress was allegedly informed by the agents that they were taking action against her as her tribal ID was fake. The incident happened last week.

The Northern Exposure star revealed the details on Facebook. The post is now unavailable. However, screenshots of her statement are currently going viral on X.

According to Elaine Miles, she was stopped by the officials, and although she displayed the ID, the agents claimed that it looked fake.

The Skins star even told the ICE to call the number of her tribe’s Enrollment Office. Miles said that she was “mad” at that point since the agents reportedly replied that anyone can create such IDs.

“I said “do I sound Mexican, fu** no” then I got my phone out “I’ll fu**in call the Tribe for you” They tried taking my phone! Son of a bi**hes make me sick & angry! Racist BIGOTS and one of them was Mexican! Told him you’re a disgrace to your people, for all brown people”, Elaine wrote.

The Mad Love star also referred to the agents, saying that they should take action against criminals like robbers instead of women standing in random locations.

Meanwhile, ICE has not shared any response to the entire incident, as of this writing.

Lakota People’s Law Project confirmed the incident: Elaine Miles’ confrontation with ICE and more explained

The Seattle Times stated that the Wyvern star’s ID was issued by the Oregon-based Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

Elaine has also been traveling to Canada and Mexico with the help of the ID on various occasions.

Notably, Miles was supposed to go to Target from Redmond when she was approached by four agents.

The individuals reportedly came to her with masks and vests, featuring the logo of ICE, and Elaine was near a bus stop at the time.

Furthermore, the agents arrived in two black vehicles that did not have plates in the front.

Apart from Elaine Miles, her son and uncle were allegedly detained. However, they were later released.

The Smoke Signals star additionally claimed that the agents did not reveal their identities when she questioned them about the same, as stated by The Seattle Times.

Moreover, the agents returned to the vehicles after being called by another agent. The officials had allegedly attempted to take Elaine Miles’ phone from her.

Lakota People’s Law Project also confirmed the event on Facebook, adding a statement issued by Elaine, which reads:

“Tribal IDs – the government issued those damn cards to us like a pedigree dog! It’s not fake! Teach your fu**in goons that!”

As mentioned, the ICE has not responded to the matter. Apart from Northern Exposure, Elaine Miles is also known for her performances in other projects like Pandora’s Clock, The Rez, and more. She has even portrayed Florence in an episode of The Last of Us.