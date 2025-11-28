What Time Does Target Open on Black Friday 2025? Full Store Hours, Early Deals and Holiday Shopping Details

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: The Target logo is displayed at a Target store on August 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Target is set to release its second quarter earnings report before tomorrow's opening bell. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Black Friday is finally here, and with Thanksgiving out of the way, the holiday shopping season has officially started. Christmas may still be a few weeks away, but this is the time when most people begin buying gifts, decorations and everything they need for the season. If Target is one of the stores on your list, knowing the Black Friday hours can help you plan your day better.

Target is always a popular stop during Black Friday because the store offers big discounts on toys, electronics, home items, clothes and more. Since Target stays closed on Thanksgiving Day, many shoppers wait for Friday morning to grab the best deals as soon as the doors open.

Target’s Black Friday Hours 2025

Target has confirmed its Black Friday hours for this year.

On Friday, Nov. 28, Target stores will open at 6 a.m. local time and close at their normal closing time. Because closing times can vary by location, it is best to check your local store’s schedule before visiting.

If you don’t want to deal with crowds or early morning lines, you can still shop from the comfort of your own home. Target’s website, Target.com, is open 24 hours a day, and many Black Friday deals are available online as well.

Target’s Holiday Hours After Black Friday

Once Black Friday is over, Target will continue extended hours through the holiday season. From Saturday, November 29, to Tuesday, December 23, most Target stores will be open from 7 a.m. to midnight (local time).

These longer hours give shoppers more time to pick up gifts, wrapping supplies, holiday outfits and last-minute items. Still, since some locations may open or close earlier, checking your local Target’s hours is always helpful.

Finding a Target Near You

The easiest way to find store hours or locate the nearest Target is by using the Target store locator online. With your zip code, you can quickly see the opening hours, closing hours and available Black Friday deals at your local store.

What to Expect From Target’s Black Friday Deals

Target’s Black Friday sale includes thousands of discounts across many categories. You can expect deals on:

TVs and electronics

Laptops, tablets and headphones

Toys and games

Home essentials and small appliances

Clothing, shoes and winter wear

​

Many deals begin online before the store opens, allowing you to start shopping early if you prefer.