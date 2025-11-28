Sidelined 2: Intercepted ending explained: Did Dallas and Drayton end up together?

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Actors Siena Agudong and Noah Beck attend the Los Angeles premiere of Tubi's "Sidelined: The QB And Me" at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on November 14, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Sidelined: The QB and Me, the 2024 Tubi film based on Tay Marley's Wattpad hit The QB Bad Boy and Me, follows high school enemies-turned-lovers Dallas and Drayton. Its sequel, Sidelined 2: Intercepted, released on Tubi on November 27, 2025, moves their story to college.

Directed by Justin Wu, who also helmed the first film, and written by Crystal Ferreiro, the 95-minute dramedy explores whether young love can withstand or succumb to the pressures of the real world. It draws on Marley's themes but carves its own path, focusing on self-discovery rather than fairy-tale fixes.

Siena Agudong returns as Dallas, the determined dancer from a working-class family, now at CalArts with a partial scholarship. She balances rigorous classes, a part-time job and doubts about her path. Noah Beck reprises Drayton, the USC freshman quarterback chasing NFL scouts, bringing his TikTok-honed charisma to a role marked by vulnerability.

The plot follows their long-distance setup in L.A., where they struggle to meet each other amid busy schedules. They break up midway, but the ending avoids a clean break or reunion. Dallas and Drayton do not end up together romantically by the end of the credits. Their story closes on an open note.

They split for good after a final kiss, with hints of future potential if paths realign. Beck told outlets they shot alternate endings, including happier ones, but the final cut prioritises realism.

The supporting cast includes Drew Ray Tanner as Dallas's brother, Nathan; James Van Der Beek as Drayton's father, Leroy; and Asia Lizardo as her friend, Gabby. New additions: Charlie Gillespie as Skylar, a CalArts musician who offers Dallas quiet support.

Roan Curtis as Charlotte, Drayton's sharp rehab trainer; plus Kolton Stewart as teammate Zach, Sage Linder as roommate Miley, Terry Mullany as Ryann, Jason Fernandes as Josh and Michael Xavier as Coach Watson.

Sidelined 2: Intercepted ending explained - From heartbreaks to individual growth and possible reunions

The movie jumps a year ahead. Dallas and Drayton start strong, syncing schedules around her dance rehearsals and his practices. They stay connected through texts, voice memos and phone calls, but with Dallas lacking a car, they rarely see each other in person.

When they do, issues arise. An intimate moment is interrupted by Dallas's roommate, and Drayton oversleeps, causing him to arrive late for practice.

Tensions build fast. Dallas misses Drayton's season opener due to a delayed job interview. During the game, Drayton tears his ACL on a sack, forcing a hiatus from football. She learns about the injury hours later and rushes to the hospital, but the strain is already there.

At a USC frat party, Dallas attends reluctantly, his teammates are rude to her and girls whisper about Drayton's looks. She feels out of place and vents to Gabby.

Drayton's rehab begins with Charlotte, a no-nonsense trainer who challenges his ego and sets realistic recovery goals. They bond over sports talk, but he keeps it professional. Meanwhile, Dallas interviews at a campus coffee shop to cover her $18,000 scholarship shortfall, as well as her living costs.

She fumbles by mistaking Skylar's name for a woman's, but gets hired after explaining her financial needs. Skylar, a third-year musician, casts her in his music video, and they connect over shared struggles. He shares how his ex strung him along for a year.

Drayton misses Dallas's fall dance showcase due to recovery sessions, adding to the resentment. These missed milestones highlight how their dreams are pulling them apart.

The couple tries to hold on but realises it's unsustainable. They mutually agree to break up so Drayton can focus on healing and Dallas on dance. During the conversation, Dallas says, "You’re a dream but you’re not my only dream."

Post-breakup, sparks linger. On Halloween, they team up to reunite friends Gabby and Josh with a matchmaking plan, which brings them closer. Dallas even leaves Skylar's live performance, where he serenades her with lyrics hinting at his feelings, to take a call from Drayton.

Over Thanksgiving at Drayton's L.A. home, they spend time alone, confess they think of each other every day and end up sleeping together. In the morning, Dallas leaves a note about how their distance issues won't go away soon.

She gets cast in a New York City show and hesitates briefly, especially after learning Drayton lied about needing to stay in L.A. for practice just to be with her.

Ultimately, she chooses her career and moves across the country. Skylar pines for her with longing looks and extended hugs but she keeps it friendly. Drayton turns down Charlotte's advance to her dorm, saying it would be too messy.

The climax hits at USC's big game. Dallas flies in on time, thanks to better planning. She watches from the stands as Drayton returns as the first-string quarterback since his injury and leads the team to victory with a strong performance.

Afterwards, in a quiet moment, they talk, and Dallas says that she will always be Drayton's "number one cheerleader." She also reveals that she will move back to New York. Dallas asks if he believes in "right person, wrong time."

He's unsure but says what's meant to be will always "find a way." They share a kiss and then walk in opposite directions. Dallas heads back to New York while Drayton focuses on football.

There is no confirmation yet for the third part. Wu aimed for maturity, showing love's evolution amid growth. Fans online are divided; some are heartbroken, while others praise the realism.

Stream Sidelined 2: Intercepted free with ads on Tubi or ad-free via Tubi Premium.

