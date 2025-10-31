Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 31, 2025, Friday

Jeopardy! episode on Friday, October 31, 2025, was an exciting one. With an interesting finish, the contestants battled through challenging categories and fierce competition.
The winner of the October 31, 2025, Jeopardy! episode was Christopher Tillman. The pastor from Plover, Wisconsin maintained his 1-day title with a second win. After strong Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy performances, Christopher scored $9,600. He swept Final Jeopardy with his brilliant strategy.
The game began with the Jeopardy! round, featuring categories like All Kinds Of Scary Books, Costumes, Pump Kin, Braaaaaains, “Trick” Or “Treat”, and Halloween On-Screen.
Chicago orchestra manager and composer Robbie Ellis started strong with six correct answers and no incorrect answers. Frederick, Maryland graduate student Siobhan Hickey found the Daily Double but didn't use it. Robbie, who always performed well, led after 15 clues.
Robbie led the halftime score with 9 correct answers and 1 incorrect after 30 clues. Christopher came close with 8 correct and no incorrect answers. Siobhan, trailing, answered 7 correctly but 3 incorrectly.
Moving into the Double Jeopardy! round, the categories included The 1980s, World Geography, Paint & Sip, Commencement Speeches, Women of Country Music, and 2-Letter Responses.
Siobhan found both Daily Doubles but answered them incorrectly to start the round. Robbie made some mistakes too. But Christopher Tillman answered all his questions, including a high-stakes finish, perfectly.
After Double Jeopardy, Christopher led with 15 correct answers and no incorrect answers. Robbie and Siobhan did well, but mistakes cost them the lead.
The Final Jeopardy category was Famous Trials, with the clue:
“A lawyer in a 1933 trial called this novel ‘tedious and labyrinthine and bewildering’ – and he was arguing on its behalf.”
The correct response was: "What is Ulysses?"
Christopher's win secured his spot as a 2-day champion, with a total of $25,600 across both days. He will return on Monday for his third game.
Categories: All Kinds Of Scary Books, Costumes, Pump Kin, Braaaaaains, “Trick” Or “Treat,” Halloween On-Screen
Daily Double: Found by Siobhan
Statistics at the first break (after 15 clues):
Interviews:
Robbie: Musician for magicians
Siobhan: Part of a family that opened a natural foods restaurant 30 years ago
Christopher: Got a historic church for his congregation
Robbie: $4,800 (9 correct, 1 incorrect)
Christopher: $4,400 (8 correct, 0 incorrect)
Siobhan: $1,800 (7 correct, 3 incorrect)
Double Jeopardy! Round:
Stats after Double Jeopardy:
Final Jeopardy! (Triple Stumper):
Category: Famous Trials
Christopher’s 2-day total: $25,600
Winner: Christopher (2-day champion, moving on to Monday for win #3)
Christopher Tillman won to become the 2-day champion. A triple stumper in Final Jeopardy! ended the episode. Christopher will defend his title on Monday for his third win.
