Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 31, 2025, Friday

Jeopardy! episode on Friday, October 31, 2025, was an exciting one. With an interesting finish, the contestants battled through challenging categories and fierce competition.

The winner of the October 31, 2025, Jeopardy! episode was Christopher Tillman. The pastor from Plover, Wisconsin maintained his 1-day title with a second win. After strong Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy performances, Christopher scored $9,600. He swept Final Jeopardy with his brilliant strategy.

Jeopardy Round

The game began with the Jeopardy! round, featuring categories like All Kinds Of Scary Books, Costumes, Pump Kin, Braaaaaains, “Trick” Or “Treat”, and Halloween On-Screen.



Chicago orchestra manager and composer Robbie Ellis started strong with six correct answers and no incorrect answers. Frederick, Maryland graduate student Siobhan Hickey found the Daily Double but didn't use it. Robbie, who always performed well, led after 15 clues.

Robbie: $4,000

Christopher: $1,800

Siobhan: $800

Robbie led the halftime score, followed by Christopher. Robbie had 9 correct answers and 1 incorrect after 30 clues. Christopher came close with 8 correct and no incorrect answers. Siobhan, trailing, answered 7 correctly but 3 incorrectly.

Robbie: $4,800

Christopher: $4,400

Siobhan: $1,800

Double Jeopardy Round

Moving into the Double Jeopardy! round, the categories included The 1980s, World Geography, Paint & Sip, Commencement Speeches, Women of Country Music, and 2-Letter Responses.

Siobhan found both Daily Doubles but answered them incorrectly to start the round. Robbie made some mistakes too. But Christopher Tillman answered all his questions, including a high-stakes finish, perfectly.



After Double Jeopardy, Christopher led with 15 correct answers and no incorrect answers. Robbie and Siobhan did well, but mistakes cost them the lead.

Christopher: $10,800

Robbie: $4,400

Siobhan: $3,300

Final Jeopardy Round

The Final Jeopardy category was Famous Trials, with the clue:

“A lawyer in a 1933 trial called this novel ‘tedious and labyrinthine and bewildering’ – and he was arguing on its behalf.”



The correct response was: "What is Ulysses?"

Siobhan: $3,300 - $3,298 = $2 (What is Lolita?)

Robbie: $4,400 - $2,201 = $2,199 (What is the Wizard of Oz?)

Christopher: $10,800 - $1,200 = $9,600 (What is Catch-22?)

Christopher's win secured his spot as a 2-day champion, with a total of $25,600 across both days. He will return on Monday for his third game.

Categories: All Kinds Of Scary Books, Costumes, Pump Kin, Braaaaaains, "Trick" Or "Treat," Halloween On-Screen

Daily Double: Found by Siobhan

Robbie: $4,000

Christopher: $1,800

Siobhan: $800

Robbie: 6 correct, 0 incorrect

Christopher: 2 correct, 0 incorrect

Siobhan: 3 correct, 2 incorrect

Robbie: Musician for magicians

Siobhan: Part of a family that opened a natural foods restaurant 30 years ago

Christopher: Got a historic church for his congregation

Robbie: $4,800 (9 correct, 1 incorrect)

Christopher: $4,400 (8 correct, 0 incorrect)

Siobhan: $1,800 (7 correct, 3 incorrect)

Categories: The 1980s, World Geography, Paint & Sip, Commencement Speeches, Women Of Country Music, 2-Letter Responses

Daily Doubles: Siobhan found both, but got both incorrect

Christopher: 15 correct, 0 incorrect

Robbie: 14 correct, 3 incorrect

Siobhan: 14 correct, 6 incorrect

Christopher: $10,800

Robbie: $4,400

Siobhan: $3,300

Category: Famous Trials



Siobhan wagered $3,298 and answered "Lolita" – Final Score: $2

Robbie wagered $2,201 and answered "Wizard of Oz" – Final Score: $2,199

Christopher wagered $1,200 and answered "Catch 22" – Final Score: $9,600

Christopher’s 2-day total: $25,600

Winner: Christopher (2-day champion, moving on to Monday for win #3)

On Friday, October 31, 2025 Jeopardy! episode, Christopher Tillman did well to win and become the 2-day champion. He beat his competitors with knowledge and strategy. A triple stumper in Final Jeopardy! ended a thrilling episode. Christopher will defend his title on Monday for his third win. As the Tournament of Champions approaches, fans will follow his journey.

