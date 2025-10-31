The Kardashians' star Kim says the 1969 moon landing was fake, spreading one of her conspiracy theories

The Kardashians fame Kim Kardashian (Image via Getty)

The Kardashians' season 7 latest episode, released on Thursday, October 30, 2025, on Hulu, grabbed eyeballs for Kim Kardashian's statements on the historic 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing that compelled even NASA to clarify and respond.

As she entered a conversation on the set of her upcoming drama All’s Fair with co-star Sarah Paulson about the moon landing, claiming that it did not happen and it was fake.

The Apollo 11 mission happened in July 1969, marking the first time in history for humans to set foot on the Moon. Astronomers Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the lunar surface of the moon while Michael Collins orbited above.

However, a set of conspiracy theories has emerged over time claiming that the mission never took place and the landings were staged, reasoning it with inconsistencies like flag movement, absence of stars, etc.

Inside details of the conversation between Kim Kardashian and Sarah Paulson in The Kardashians

Kim shows Paulson in The Kardashians an interview with a girl with astronaut Buzz Aldrin, telling her:

I’m sending you, so far, a million articles with both Buzz Aldrin and the other one

Kim then reads a quote aloud from that interview, reading:

This girl says, 'What was the scariest moment?' And [Aldrin] goes, 'There was no scary moment, cause it didn’t happen. It could've been scary, but it wasn't, cause it didn't happen.'

She adds that Aldrin is now aged 95 and has gotten old, and even slurs, saying:

So, I think it didn’t happen.

As Paulson says, she would take a massive deep dive into her theory. Later in a confessional segment, Kim says she centers conspiracies all the time. When asked by a producer if she truly believes the Moon landing didn’t happen, she replies:

I don’t think we did. I think it was fake. I've seen a few videos on Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn't happen. He says it all the time now, in interviews. Maybe we should find Buzz Aldrin.

Explaining why she believes so, the 45-year-old entrepreneur goes on to list her doubts:

Why does Buzz Aldrin say it didn’t happen? There’s no gravity on the moon — why is the flag blowing? The shoes that they have in the museum that they wore on the moon [have] a different [foot]print than the photos. Why are there no stars?

When the producer asks her about her response when people label her as crazy, she replies:

They’re gonna say I’m crazy no matter what. But like… go to TikTok. See for yourself.

Within hours of The Kardashian episode airing on Hulu, Acting Administrator of NASA Sean Duffy responded to Kim's comments, tagging her and writing on X (formerly Twitter):

Yes, @KimKardashian, we’ve been to the Moon before… 6 times! And even better: @NASAArtemis is going back under the leadership of @POTUS We won the last space race and we will win this one too

In response, Kardashian wrote back on X, asking about the interstellar object named 3I/Atlas, which astronomers said could be the oldest comet ever seen.

Wait…. what's the tea on 3I Atlas?!?!!!!!!!?????

Duffy later invited Kardashian to the Kennedy Space Center for the launch of the Artemis mission to the moon, as he posted on X, replying:

Great question! @NASA’s observations show that this is the third interstellar comet to pass through our solar system. No aliens. No threat to life here on Earth. 3 = the third I = interstellar, meaning from beyond our solar system ATLAS = discovered by our Asteroid Terrestrial-Impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) team We love your excitement about our Artemis mission to the Moon. You’re officially invited to launch at Kennedy Space Center!

