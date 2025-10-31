Powerball jackpot climbs to $358 million after no winner in latest draw — here’s when to check the next results

Hawthorne, CA - October 10: Powerball and California Lottery games on display at Blue Bird Liquor in Hawthorne, CA, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The estimated jackpot for tonight's Powerball drawing is $1.73 Billion.(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

​The Powerball jackpot is growing again. No one won the top prize in the latest draw, so the jackpot has now reached $358 million. The cash value of the prize is about $163 million before taxes.

Winning numbers and smaller prizes

The winning numbers for Saturday night’s draw were 5, 10, 20, 22, 28, and the Powerball was 6.

No one matched all six numbers, but a few players still won big. A $100,000 ticket was sold at a convenience store in Hartsville, South Carolina. The player matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also added the Power Playoption, which doubled their winnings.

Several other smaller prizes were also won in states like California, Texas, and New York.

Next draw and jackpot details

The next Powerball draw will be held on Monday, October 28, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Tickets cost $2, and players can add Power Play for an extra $1 to increase non-jackpot prizes. Tickets are sold at authorized retailers and on official lottery websites in participating states.

If no one wins again, the jackpot will continue to grow for the next draw.

Recent streak of rollovers

The Powerball jackpot has been rolling over for several weeks. Every time no one matches all the numbers, the top prize increases.

The last time someone hit the jackpot was in September, and since then, the total has gone up with each draw. The biggest Powerball jackpot ever won was $2.04 billion in California in 2022.

What are the odds?

Winning the Powerball jackpot is rare. The odds of matching all six numbers are 1 in 292 million, but smaller prizes are more common.

You can win money for matching some numbers — even just the Powerball number alone can win $4. Matching five numbers can win $1 million, and adding the Power Play option can multiply smaller prizes by up to five times.

How the lottery helps

Money from Powerball ticket sales helps fund public schools and community programs in many states.

In South Carolina, for example, part of the lottery revenue goes toward college scholarships and education funding. Similar programs exist in other states, including California and New York, where the lottery supports public education.

Check your tickets

Lottery officials remind players to check their tickets carefully and sign the back to protect them. Winners have up to 180 days to claim their prize, depending on state rules.

You can see the latest winning numbers on the official Powerball website, state lottery sites, or through local news reports after each draw.

With the jackpot now at $358 million, excitement is building again for Monday night’s draw.

Even though the odds are small, recent winners show that matching even a few numbers can lead to a life-changing prize.

The next draw is on Monday, October 28 — so if you’re feeling lucky, check your numbers and don’t forget your ticket.

