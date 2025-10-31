Which contestants make it to the finale of The Celebrity Traitors? Details explored

Cast and crew of The Celebrity Traitors. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

On October 30, 2025, the episode of BBC’s The Celebrity Traitors, the hit reality TV show, revealed the last five contestants who were standing and competing to be in the finale and win the show. The show, which is currently being hosted by Claudia Winkleman, showed a lot of twists and turns that took place in Ardross Castle, nestled in the Scottish Highlands.

In the latest episode of the show, a murder took place in front of everyone, and a traitor was banished from the house as well. Currently, out of the five contestants who are still remaining, Alan Carr, Cat Burns, Joe Marler, Nick Mohammed, and David Olusoga, two of them are traitors and the remaining three are faithful.

In the last episode of the show that aired, two other contestants also ended up narrowly missing out on being a part of the finale of The Celebrity Traitors.

Kate Garraway, the 58-year-old faithful contestant, was deemed to be a weak link by her other castmates and ended up being voted out. In addition to that, 73-year-old Celia Imrie was also cast out of the castle after Alan Carr murdered her in plain sight.

Details explored on the last five remaining contestants of The Celebrity Traitors

The finale of the show would take place with the five: Alan Carr, Cat Burns, Joe Marler, Nick Mohammed, and David Olusoga, and whoever wins the prize money of £100,000 will be able to donate it to their charity of choice and win the title.

1) Alan Carr

Alan Carr has been a traitor from the beginning of this current season of The Celebrity Traitors. The 49-year-old comedian made sure to smartly dodge any suspicions that came his way and did not let anybody else find out that he was not faithful.

He even let his shield slip up to protect his identity and used his charm and charisma to prevent any suspicions. He murdered his best friend, Paloma Faith, on the show.

2) Cat Burns

Cat Burns, who is, at 25 years old, the youngest contestant of The Celebrity Traitors, is a traitor on the BBC show and made sure that her calm and collected nature did not slip up to anyone, revealing her true identity. She continued to murder her fellow contestants at night and put up a different facade every morning.

3) Joe Marler

Joe Marler, who is a 35-year-old faithful contestant on the show, ended up forging a pact with Nick Mohammed, with a shaky resolve. He was someone who promoted the Big Dog theory, where Stephen Fry and Jonathan Ross were leaders of the pack of traitors and faithfuls.

4) Nick Mohammed

45-year-old Nick Mohammed was successful in identifying two out of three traitors on the show and missed marking out Carr.

He is an actor and comedian who shifted his career to the entertainment industry while doing his doctorate from Cambridge University.

5) David Olusoga

David Olusoga, who is a 55-year-old Historian by profession, was a big suspect among his fellow contestants, but with luck on his side, instead of him, Mark Bonnar was eliminated.

Stay tuned for more updates.