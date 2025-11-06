When will the finale of The Celebrity Traitors air? Detailed explored

The final five contestants on The Celebrity Traitors (Image via Instagram/@ukthetraitors)

The Celebrity Traitors season 1, airing on BBC One, is inching towards its season finale. The show usually airs its episodes on Wednesdays, and there should have been a regular episode on November 5, 2025, but there has been a change in the schedule.

Instead, the finale episode will air on November 6, 2025, at 9 pm on BBC One and iPlayer, followed by an exclusive talk show featuring all the finalists, as well as host Claudia Winkleman.

Thursday’s episode will be the last roundtable of the series, and the BBC has also released an exciting teaser trailer for the same. The show initially began with a total of 19 contestants, and now the finale will show the final five: Joe Marler, David Olusoga, Nick Mohammed, Cat Burns and Alan Carr. They will compete with each other for the £100,000 prize money, which they can donate to any charity organization of their choice.

The trailer shows all five contestants, out of whom three are faithful and two are traitors, looking tense and nervous as the drama unfolds around them.

Exploring the details of The Celebrity Traitors' season finale

The final episode of The Celebrity Traitors is set to air on BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 9 pm. The episode will be a special 70-minute one, and following that, from 10:10 pm onwards, host Claudia Winkleman will have a talk show with all the season's finalists, called The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked, on BBC Two.

The BBC recently released a teaser trailer for the final episode of the show, revealing the remaining five contestants: professional rugby player Joe Marler, historian David Olusoga, actor Nick Mohammed, singer-songwriter Cat Burns and comedian Alan Carr. Out of these contestants, Alan and Cat are the traitors, while all the rest are faithful.

The winner of the show will receive £100,000. The season finale's trailer showed all five contestants sitting at the last roundtable of the season, wearing their best clothes and focusing on winning the reality show.

In the trailer, The Celebrity Traitors' host, Claudia Winkleman, said,

“Players, this is it. Who can you trust? Who is on your side? For the final time, then, the floor is yours.”

Going by the trailer, Alan looked extremely nervous, while Joe seemed to be focused on catching the traitor for the final time. During last week’s episodes, Kate Garraway was banished from the roundtable, only for the contestants to realize that she had been faithful all along.

In addition to Kate, Celia Imrie was also eliminated after she was murdered in plain sight at a dinner party by Alan Carr.

In the final episode, Joe will continue to try to track down the traitor and work alongside Nick and David to share his suspicions regarding Alan and Cat. Joe said,

“My plan involves getting really close to Alan and Cat so they keep me in the game, so then I can pull the rug from under their feet last minute. Sorry Traitors, I'm coming for you.”

