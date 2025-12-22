Who is Adam the Woo? Real name, age and all about the YouTube star known for his Disney vlogs as he reportedly passes away

Adam the Woo (Photo: Instagram/@adamthewooatw)

Adam the Woo has passed away on December 22. The claim first originated on Facebook as his father, Jim Williams, confirmed it. He shared that Adam was found dead in his home in the afternoon. Other details, such as the cause of death, have not been shared.

"Our beloved Adam, our Son was found dead in his home this afternoon. Keep us in your prayers please," he wrote.

Adam the Woo's real name is David Adam Williams. He was 51 years old and well-known for making Disney-related videos, including exploring various Disneyland and Disney World locations. His YouTube channel, Adam the Woo, has over 400,000 subscribers, and on his second channel, The Daily Woo, he has over 744,000 subscribers.

Adam also visited antique stores, roadside attractions, movie and TV filming locations, abandoned buildings, sites, historical places, and haunted or unusual buildings. The influencer walked around town, took road trips across the country, attended various conventions and baseball games in his vlogs.

Adam's last YouTube video was uploaded on December 21, and it was filmed on December 20. He showed his yard decorations and then walked around Celebration, Florida.

Several other content creators, such as Jordan the Lion, Justin Scarred, Splorin Ryan, Jenna Does Disney, and Passing Through Productions, have either confirmed Adam's sudden passing or shared their condolences.

Adam the Woo also had a livestream planned with TimTracker on Monday, which has been cancelled. Yankees in the South were livestreaming when they heard the news. Vlogger Will ended up crying, grieving his close friend.

Fans share their tribute to Adam the Woo

As news of Adam's death spread on the internet, fans began sharing their condolences. They shared that after watching his vlogs for years, they were inspired to start creating content themselves.

"I came on X to see if this was true after Facebook and it is. I'm losing it. He was the only YouTuber I've watched from the beginning. RIP Great Man," one netizen wrote.

"Adam also inspired me to start vlogging. I'd hoped to one day meet him and tell him that face-to-face, and thank him for sharing so much of his world with us. Gutted that I'll never get to do that. Condolences to you and all who knew and loved him," another X user noted.

"Damn. May he rest in peace. What's insane is that he uploaded a video yesterday, which really makes it all the more tragic," another user added.

Fans of Adam the Woo stated that they watched his videos for years, and the news of his death is "just horrible."

"RIP adam, i was an avid watcher of the daily woo for years. watching his videos got me into roller coasters in the first place, he had an enormous impact on my life. god this is just horrible," one netizen wrote.

"Absolutely shocked to hear that Adam the Woo passed away. I used to watch his videos daily. This is so sad to hear," one fan added.

"Literally just finished his most recent video with the Grinch in Celebration. Terrible news," another wrote.

