Is Charlie Puth predicting a tech detox in 2026? Singer teases less screen time next year

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: Charlie Puth visits The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios on December 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Charlie Puth has predicted that 2026 will be the “year of the analogue.” The We Dont Talk Anymore crooner tweeted on December 22, 2025, that in the upcoming year, people would not be comfortable with being on their phones for the whole day:

“2026 will be the year of analog. It will be the first year in a while where it feels weird to be on your phone all day. I predict less phones at concerts too.”

The tweet elicited mixed reactions. While some Netizens expressed their willingness to be part of the analogue era, others dismissed the singer’s tweet as mere optimism, as they didn't see how such a prediction was realistic.

Charlie Puth prepares for his Super Bowl performance

Ahead of his Super Bowl performance on February 8, 2026, the See You Again hitmaker tweeted on December 10, 2025, that he couldn't wait for fans to hear what he was cooking for the Super Bowl. After news broke that Puth would perform the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, Link Lauren, a conservative social media personality, expressed dissatisfaction on X, writing:

“Man, we’ve fallen from when Whitney Houston sang at the Super Bowl. Charlie Puth? He’s not gonna give us vocals, I’m afraid.”

Charlie Puth responded to Lauren, stating:

“I’ll never claim to be as good of a singer as Whitney Houston ever was. But I assure you we’re putting a really special arrangement together- in D major. It’ll be one of my best vocal performances.”

Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation, in an NFL press release, praised Puth alongside Brandi and Coco Jones, who are slated to perform at the Super Bowl, describing them as “generational talents”:

“Charlie, Brandi, and Coco are generational talents, and we are honoured to have them - alongside our extraordinary deaf performers - on Super Bowl LX's world stage. This moment embodies the very best of culture, live performance, and our country, perfectly kicking off game day.”

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.