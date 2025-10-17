What is Charlie Puth's net worth in 2025? Fortune explored as singer announces wife Brooke's first pregnancy

Charlie Puth - singer, songwriter, producer - has built an estimated fortune of $35 million by 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He went from posting on YouTube to crafting chart-topping songs like See You Again, alongside collaborations with musicians including Selena Gomez and BTS, Wiz Khalifa, Jason Derulo, and more.
His knack for blending pop alongside R&B propelled him toward worldwide recognition. Charlie Puth earns money in several ways - through record sales, streams, writing songs, receiving royalties, touring, also sponsorships. His wealth jumped from $2.8 million back in 2017 to around $35 million by 2025, showing how his star power grew alongside success within music.
Charlie Puth begins a new era with Changes and a heartfelt nod to his wife, Brooke Sansone
Charlie Puth is stepping into a new chapter of his life, both musically and personally. The singer-songwriter has unveiled his latest single, Changes, accompanied by a heartfelt music video that captures moments of reflection and transformation, featuring a cameo from his wife, Brooke Sansone.
He revealed on Instagram that the tune marks an opening up, letting listeners experience a joyful period within his world. Charlie shared the great news about the next phase of his life through an Instagram post. He wrote:
"Changes out 10.16. This is the song I wanted you to hear first because it's a perfect way to bring all of you into the most beautiful, colorful part of my life, which happens to be right now. You will soon know why…"
This track kicks off what will be his fourth album, Whatever's Clever!, arriving March 6, 2026, courtesy of Atlantic Records. It appears that following a big year for Charlie Puth, he married Sansone on September 7, 2024, in Montecito, California, with snippets of their touching wedding and promises hinting at the feeling woven into these fresh songs.
