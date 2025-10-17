Type keyword(s) to search

What is Charlie Puth's net worth in 2025? Fortune explored as singer announces wife Brooke's first pregnancy

Charlie Puth's 2025 net worth continues to climb as the singer announces his wife Brooke Sansone's first pregnancy, marking another milestone in both his career and personal life.
posted by Anisa Nandy
Friday 10/17/2025 at 10:27AM EDT
  • BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: (L-R) Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/VF25/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
    BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: (L-R) Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/VF25/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

    Charlie Puth and his wife, Brooke, revealed that they are going to start a new phase of their life.  The 33‑year‑old pop star opted for a reveal, embedding the announcement in the video for his track "Changes." In the footage, 26‑year‑old Brooke proudly displays her baby bump, as Charlie beams, rests his hands on hers while they stroll side‑by‑side, giving a peek at their expanding family.

     

    Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Charlie Puth's net worth will reach $35 million by 2025. He first made his mark on YouTube, then broke through with a song, like "See You." After that, a parade of collaborations followed with names such as Selena Gomez, BTS, Jason Derulo. 

    Blending pop's catchy hooks, with R&B's feel helped catapult his rise. Nowadays his income streams from record sales, streaming royalties, songwriting credits, live performances and a handful of sponsorship deals. His wealth swelled dramatically, about $2.8 million, in 2017 climbing to  $35 million by 2025, a marker of his success.

    Charlie Puth begins a new era with Changes and a heartfelt nod to his wife, Brooke Sansone

    Charlie Puth finds himself at the cusp of an artistic era. The singer‑songwriter has just introduced his track "Changes," alongside a soul‑stirring video that captures flickers of introspection and evolution punctuated by a cameo from his wife, Brooke Sansone.

    He revealed on Instagram that the tune marks an opening up, letting listeners experience a joyful period within his world. Charlie shared the great news about the next phase of his life through an Instagram post. He wrote:

    "Changes out 10.16. This is the song I wanted you to hear first because it's a perfect way to bring all of you into the most beautiful, colorful part of my life, which happens to be right now. You will soon know why…"

    This track kicks off what will be his fourth album, Whatever's Clever!, arriving March 6, 2026, courtesy of Atlantic Records. It appears that following a big year for Charlie Puth, he married Sansone on September 7, 2024, in Montecito, California, with snippets of their touching wedding and promises hinting at the feeling woven into these fresh songs.

