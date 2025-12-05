How to look up your Discord Checkpoint? Details explored

How to look up your Discord Checkpoint? (Photo Illustration by Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Discord is rolling out its first-ever personalised year-end summary, giving users a clear look at just how much time they actually spent hanging out and talking on the platform. This new thing, called Discord Checkpoint, works like a game-centered version of Spotify Wrapped - only it tracks what you did, who you talked to, and which server hangouts stood out in 2025.

Discord drops its first-ever year-in-review on Dec. 4 to mark its 10th anniversary

Starting Dec. 4, Discord’s launching something new called Discord Checkpoint - its very first look back at the year - a key part of celebrating 10 years online; though the company notes that any continuation beyond 2025 remains undecided.

This tool gathers how you used Discord throughout the year: time chatting in voice rooms, top pals messaged, favorite servers joined, go-to emojis sent, along with games played often - all pulled together neatly so you can share it using a quick button or just snap a pic.

It only shows up for folks who actually used Discord during 2025 and turned on personalized data options; others without much history won't get one due to a lack of stats. When opening the app on phone or computer, the recap usually pops up right away - but if not, try heading to the flag symbol (on PC) or tap Your space then hit the bright green Checkpoint bar (on mobile); sometimes simply refreshing the app does the trick. Checking out a checkpoint gives you a cool-looking frame for your profile, lasting till January 15.

Even if you don't have a summary ready, just trying to open the feature lets you grab the reward. Besides personal recaps, Discord dropped a big overview of what its 200 million monthly users are into - showing League of Legends on top for gameplay time. An indie hit called R.E.P.O. stood out this year. Also, the red heart emoji got tapped over two billion times, making it the go-to reaction.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!