Which accounts are on the 'Do Not Interact' list? Leaked documents from a recent Discord hack reportedly targeted creators

Discord allegedly told its staff to ignore creators. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A leaked list about Discord has been circulating on social media. The list is allegedly given to the app's staff, and it states that they should not interact with the ten mentioned accounts. This means that every time these accounts were tagged in a post, the staff were reportedly instructed to close the ticket and not respond.

The alleged Discord leak mentioned the multistreaming platform Streamlabs, esports journalist Rod 'Slasher' Breslau, the US Army Esports team and TeamSpeak.

Several content creators were also named in the leaked list, including CallMeCarson, Keemstar, Quackity, YouTuber No Text To Speech, Dr. Disrespect and Cark.

Rod 'Slasher' Breslau tweeted, saying that he could not understand why he was on the same list as Keemstar. For the uninitiated, Keemstar is a content creator known for his past controversial statements and for frequently getting involved in online feuds.

lol according to leaks from the recent Discord hack there was an internal document list of "Accounts That We Should Not Interact With" featuring myself, the US Army, and Keem. Never thought I'd see Slasher and Keemstar silenced together pic.twitter.com/LtZCFgksoP — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) October 15, 2025

Keemstar then responded to the esports journalist by mockingly saying that he knows the reason, but due to the "importance and sensitivity around the subject," he would not share the information.

He is referring to Slasher knowing that Dr. Disrespect was talking to a minor, and the journalist staying quiet about it. Slasher spoke up later and accused Dr. Disrespect of allegedly lying and acting as if he did not know that the girl he was talking to was underage.

"Look: for several hours now I have been told from credible sources the reason Slasher & KEEM have been banned. however due to the importance and sensitivity around the subject I have refrained from going on it. i don't feel comfortable with it currently," he wrote.

This month, Discord confirmed that data had been leaked

Discord shared a press release on October 3, 2025, on their website, confirming that approximately 70,000 users' data had been leaked. However, the company claimed that the data breach was not due to their negligence, and it was allegedly caused by a third-party service provider named 5CA.

The company stated that as soon as they became aware of the data breach, they took immediate action by conducting an internal investigation and collaborating with a leading computer forensics firm and law enforcement.

"We discovered an incident where an unauthorised party compromised one of Discord's third-party customer service providers. The unauthorised party then gained access to information from a limited number of users who had contacted Discord through our Customer Support and/or Trust & Safety teams," the company stated.

The data leak included users' names, usernames used in the app, emails, customer support messages, other contact details shared with the support team, IP addresses, purchase histories, payment types, the last four digits of credit cards, government ID images and limited corporate data.

The company would contact the users via email, not by phone call. The press release stated that no information, including credit card numbers, CCV codes, messages on servers, personal chats, passwords or authentication data, was leaked.

Discord advised its users to stay alert and stated that it was actively investigating the leak. Stay tuned for more updates.