Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Cast of Power Book IV: Force season 3 Savannah M. Taylor, Gary Lennon, Isaac Keys, Joseph Sikora and Kris D. Lofton attend STARZ's "Power Book IV: Force" during PaleyFest NY 2025 at The Paley Museum on November 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Starz and Amazon Prime Video’s Power Book IV: Force aired its third instalment of the series on November 7, 2025. The crime thriller drama series was originally created by Robert Munic and has been inspired by Courtney A. Kemp’s crime series called Power, which premiered in 2014.

The plot arc and central key storyline of Power Book IV: Force is about the main protagonist called Tommy Egan, who has very ambitious plans of moving to Chicago city after leaving his hometown in New York City.

Following his move, he ends up dreaming and working towards becoming the richest and most coveted drug dealer in the city by not following any rules or laws of the locale. The show is currently airing its third season, and the last episode that aired was episode 4.

Season 3 episode 5 is all set to be released on December 5, 2025, at 12:00 am Eastern Standard Time on Starz’s channel.

Viewers and the audience of the show can expect that episode 5 will focus on two central ongoing storylines: one of Tommy trying to secure D-Mac and protect him from being on King Kilo’s hit list, while using others as bait, and also of Claudia Flynn’s actions post getting out of prison, and her sustained efforts to try to confront Tommy. All of the plots that are set to be explored in episode 5 are a continuation of the cliffhanger that episode 4 ended with.

Details explored on Power Book IV: Force’s season 3 episode 5 release date and time, where to stream, and everything to expect from it

Season 3 episode 4 showed its viewers and audience how Tommy ended up framing Rashan and using his death as bait to clear his nephew, D-Mac’s, name from the hit list of King Kilo on account of the murder of Mad Dogg.

Episode 5 of the show is all set to premiere on Friday, December 5, 2025, on Straz’s channel at 12:00 am Eastern Standard Time. The episode is titled ‘The Last Dance’ and will follow along two main storylines that have been explored previously in season 3.

Claudia Flynn’s actions after getting out of prison will be shown, as she focuses on trying to confront Tommy directly regarding his manipulative and dubious recent actions. Meanwhile, Tommy will be shown struggling to gather resources and alliances to make sure that his nephew, D-Mac, is safe and protected from the deadly King Kilo, who suspects that he was the one who had murdered Mad Dogg in cold blood.

Episode 5 will show the continuation of the storylines that had previously been shown in episode 4 of season 3. Tommy will be shown managing Jenard and Diamon’s ulterior motives while also appeasing Che. Claudia and Tommy will be shown having a huge disagreement and will end up trying to make use of their power and influence to gain leverage in the criminal underworld of Chicago.

Claudia will also be shown using her newfound freedom from prison to her advantage.

