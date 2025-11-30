Siesta Key stars reunite for the holidays nearly 3 years after MTV finale

The cast of Siesta Key (Image via MTV)

The core cast of Siesta Key reunited on Saturday, November 29 — almost three years after the show concluded — sharing a festive Instagram post under the caption:



“Merry Christmas from your Siesta Key fam.”



In the photo, former castmember Kelsey Owens was joined by Amanda Miller, Chloe Trautman, and Madisson Hausburg — along with their spouses and children. Also present was Kelsey’s husband, Max Owens.

Earlier the same day, Kelsey had posted on Instagram Stories: “Vibin because it’s Friday and I get to see my Siesta girls,” followed by a footage of herself dancing ahead of the reunion. She added,



“Reunited with my @madissonhaus.”



The group shot with a decorated Christmas tree that evening that was an expression of warmth, seasonal cheer, and unity between the former cast members.

Their families' presence, including children, complemented the fact that their lives are different since the cameras were no longer rolling.







Siesta Key: How it began and where it ended

Siesta Key was first aired on MTV on July 31, 2017, and had five seasons before its last episode was aired on January 19, 2023.

It was based on the reality-TV formula of beach-going youth popular in the mid-2000s, as a group of best friends coped with relationships, deception, ambition, and coming-of-age issues of young adulthood in a picturesque Florida beach community.

In its tenure, the cast experienced several dramas - love triangles, messy breakups, allegations; however, real friends and personal lives changed.

By its fifth season, subtitled Miami Moves, the production had relocated from Sarasota to Miami in an effort to refresh the show’s vibe. The series was concluded in early 2023 after a 91-episode run.

Even after the cameras were turned off, most of the cast members were still in touch. Countless instances exist of the cast reuniting, such as the reunion in December 2023 to celebrate the birthday of then-costar Madisson Hausburg.

Where the cast are now: Life after Siesta Key

A few cast members have left behind their previous lives since the end of Siesta Key.

An example is Amanda Miller, who featured in the headlines in late 2024 after she announced her engagement to a long-time partner, JJ Mizell. Amanda has a daughter, Miya, who was born earlier in 2024, with JJ.

Chloe Trautman, now going by Chloe Long, has settled into life with her spouse, while the crew has moved past their reality-show chaos toward something closer to normalcy.

Madisson Hausburg and others stayed out of the spotlight, balancing jobs, love lives, and raising kids - each managing daily routines without flash or fame.

The get-together proves that connections from shooting Siesta Key still matter, and time apart hasn't weakened them.

What the reunion signifies for Siesta Key

The November 29 reunion, featuring several key cast members, their partners, and their children, highlights a significant difference: what used to be a high-drama reality show has become real lives with families, development and lasting friendships.

Siesta Key may have ended in 2023, but to these ex-castmates, it appears that “family” never truly disbanded. The reunion post and accompanying photos offered a snapshot of that continuity.

As one of the show’s central figures, Kelsey Owens helped set the tone: a mixture of nostalgia, camaraderie, and holiday warmth.

Her posts on both Instagram feed and Stories highlighted genuine excitement: “Vibin … I get to see my Siesta girls,” followed by “Reunited with my @madissonhaus.”

Stay tuned for more updates.