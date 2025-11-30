Teen Mom alum Kayla Sessler announces the birth of her fourth child

Kayla Sessler (Image via Instagram/@kayla_sessler)

Teen Moms alum Kayla Sessler announced the birth of her fourth child, Zain Khailyn Leigh, on social media on Thursday, Nov. 27.

The television personality and boyfriend, Ryan Leigh, are known for their blended families and different parenting styles.

Teen Moms alum Kayla Sessler welcomes a baby boy

On Instagram, Teen Mom alum Kayla Sessler and her boyfriend, Ryan Leigh, announced the arrival of their youngest child, Zain Khailyn Leigh, on October 27, 2025. The post included a photo of her newborn child. The photo features Zain in a Halloween photo with all four of Sessler's little kids.

Zain joins siblings Zyaire (20 months), Ariah (6), and Luke (7); Sessler shares Zain and Zyaire with Ryan Leigh alongside her older kids from prior relationships, while Leigh has another son, Zander (9).

Kayla had earlier talked about how the two fathers of the blended family get along well for the sake of their kids. She said,

“Luke and Ryan actually get along fine. They’re not friends or anything like that, but Ryan had reached out to Luke letting him know, ‘I respect you as the kids’ dad. I know we’ve had our issues but let’s move past them.’ They hashed it out and now they’re fine.”

Kayla had earlier opened up about her tumultuous relationship with Luke and his family. In one of the early episodes of the show, she said:

“Things get very heated. Things get close to being physical for sure. I mean, we have security, so that’ll never happen, but it got close.”

Kayla Sessler opens up about her “blended family”

In a YouTube video, Sessler talked about how Ryan Leigh is stricter when it comes to raising their kids. She added,

“I would say the hardest part about blending families was actually trying to blend Ryan and I’s parenting style, meaning, I’m really lenient when it comes to the kids. And he’s a lot more structured, When you’re parenting, you can’t have two parents that are singing different songs and then expect the kids to be able to keep up with the melody."

Stay tuned for more updates.