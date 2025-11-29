Teen Mom star Mackenzie Douthit speaks out on Tini Younger's loss and her pregnancy concerns

Mackenzie from Teen Mom (Image via Instagram/@mackenziemckee)

Teen Mom star Mackenzie Douthit offered her sympathies to TikTok chef Tineke “Tini” Younger after she posted about the loss of her daughter, one of her twins, on November 26, 2025.

Mackenzie commented on the post and shared her condolences, also talking about a personal story in which she detailed the challenges of her own twin pregnancy.

The Teen Mom star’s concern for the TikTok personality came from a space of personal experience, as she also faced similar health risks when she was pregnant with her twin daughters, Ja’Kharie and Ja’Meikah.

Mackenzie and her husband, Khensanio Hall, share five children – twin daughters, whom they welcomed on June 2, 2025, and Broncs, Jaxie, and Gannon.

On November 26, Tini posted that she lost one of her twins due to placental abruption. It caused complications, ultimately leading to her daughter, Arya’s, passing. When Mackenzie commented on her post, she spoke about her pregnancy, saying both of her placentas abrupted when she was pregnant with her twins.

She further complained about the way doctors handled twin pregnancies, which, she believed, caused complications down the road.

Here’s everything Teen Mom star Mackenzie Douthit said on Tini’s post







Tini took to social media on November 26 to inform fans about her loss. In the caption, she wrote that she lost Arya earlier this week after almost making it to 36 weeks of pregnancy.



“We were so close to being done and getting the girls to term, but I had a placenta abruption, and we lost our sweet girl. Her twin sister is doing really good and breathing on her own,” she wrote.



She continued that Arya would be celebrated despite her absence and always be remembered. That said, she announced that she would be stepping away from social media for the time being.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, placenta abruption is a “condition during pregnancy when the placenta separates from the uterus.” Symptoms for the condition may include “bleeding and abdominal pain, especially during the third trimester.”

When the news became public, Mackenzie commented on Tini’s post, saying that her heart was “completely shattered” for her.

The Teen Mom star then complained about medical practitioners urging twin moms “to try and carry so long.” She wished they would stop doing that.

Mackenzie then narrated her own experience, saying:



“Both of my placentas abrupted, I knew they did, and my doctor refused ot listen and take the babies. I had to go to another hospital and let doctors I never met take the twins at 31 weeks. No one ever talks about this. You are so so deep in my prayers.”



However, it was not the only hurdle the Teen Mom star faced during her pregnancy. On May 28, 2025, she took to Snapchat to talk about the “rapid turn of preeclampsia symptoms.”

Preeclampsia, a condition that causes high blood pressure and shows signs of organ damage, caused her to gain 20 pounds in water weight within just 48 hours.

Regardless, she was proud to have reached 31 weeks of pregnancy. Weeks later, in early June, she gave birth to her twins.

Given the complications she faced, Mackenzie could relate to the pain Tini endured. The Teen Mom star was one among the host of celebrities who offered their condolences to Tini.

Celebrity chef and Hell’s Kitchen host Gordon Ramsay commented, saying, ‘Sending all our love.” TV personality Melani Cruz also sympathized with the mother, “sending love and light” to her and her family.

Stay tuned for more updates.