Tyler Robinson claims “doppelgänger” killed Charlie Kirk in alleged Discord chats hours after shooting

Charlie Kirk was shot dead at the Utah Valley University (Image via Getty)

Charlie Kirk’s shooting suspect, Tyler Robinson, is creating headlines after claiming that his doppelgänger was the one who was allegedly involved in the murder. Notably, Tyler’s arrest was confirmed on September 12, 2025, by Utah officials, as per CBS News.

The New York Times obtained Tyler’s Discord chats on Saturday, September 13, and the outlet published them on the same day.

The messages featured Robinson reportedly speaking to his friends a few hours after Kirk was shot dead.

Tyler claimed in the texts that the doppelgänger killed Charlie Kirk, as he wanted Robinson to fall into some trouble.

Tyler Robinson’s words were in response to his friends who tagged him on the platform after witnessing the pictures of an individual in dark clothes released by the FBI on September 11, 2025.

A friend of Tyler asked where he was with a skull emoji, and while Robinson responded with the message related to the doppelgänger, another person replied:

“Tyler killed Charlie!”

Another group member allegedly suggested turning in Tyler in exchange for a reward from the FBI, and Robinson agreed to it, adding that he wanted a “cut” from the entire amount. One of the members also told Robinson:

“Whatever you do, don’t go to a McDonalds anytime soon.”

Tyler Robinson even claimed that the person involved in the case was from California.

He even addressed the investigation by the FBI and certain scribblings allegedly discovered in the ammunition, stating that they were all fabricated by some random individual.

Tyler Robinson was reportedly confronted by his father before his arrest

While confirming the identity of the suspect, Utah Governor Spencer Cox stated that Robinson has been a resident of southern Utah.

According to CBS News, Tyler’s father reportedly spoke to him after the authorities released a few pictures.

Tyler Robinson allegedly confessed to his father that he was the person appearing in the photos. While Robinson’s father requested him to surrender, Tyler refused to do the same.

Tyler’s father then called a pastor, and the duo spoke to him, following which the pastor contacted the U.S. Marshals Service.

CBS News stated that charges of aggravated murder, obstruction of justice, and felony firearm discharge have been imposed on Tyler.

The FBI took Robinson into custody the same day when he was detained by the Marshals.

The Utah Board of Higher Education claimed in a statement that Tyler Robinson has been a student of Dixie Technical College.

Furthermore, Tyler’s mother is a social worker, and his father operates a business to install kitchen countertops and cabinets.

As per ABC News, Charlie Kirk was shot dead at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. The political activist was speaking in front of around 3,000 people and was immediately taken to the Timpanogos Regional Hospital.

Multiple personalities from the world of politics and entertainment, including Donald Trump, expressed their grief on social media after the news went viral.