Did Tyler Robinson deny allegedly killing Charlie Kirk in court? Viral “violent outburst” claim debunked

SPANISH FORK, UTAH - SEPTEMBER 12: (EDITOR'S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images' editorial policy.) In this handout image provided by the Office of the Governor of Utah, Tyler Robinson stands for a booking photo on September 12, 2025 in Spanish Fork, Utah. Political activist Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" on the campus of Utah Valley University when he was shot in the neck and killed on September 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. (Photo by Office of the Governor of Utah via Getty Images)

A claim about Tyler Robinson is going viral across social media platforms. The rumors suggest that the alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk had a violent outburst during a recent court appearance.

Multiple articles, making rounds on social media, assert that Robinson’s courtroom confession. According to the unconfirmed reports, the murder accused denied pulling the trigger and claimed to know the individual responsible for the same. The unverified quote attributed to Tyler Robinson reads:

“I didn’t pull the trigger… but I know who did. And it’s time for the truth to come out.”

“I didn’t pull the trigger, but I know who did!” Tyler Robinson breaks the silence in court — And what he says in the middle of the trial changes the entire Charlie Kirk case!



"I didn't pull the trigger, but I know who did!" Tyler Robinson breaks the silence in court — And what he says in the middle of the trial changes the entire Charlie Kirk case!

In a chilling moment that freezes the courtroom, Tyler Robinson suddenly rises from his chair, his…

Based on the viral posts, Robinson also said during an emotional outburst:

“They promised to protect me, but when things go wrong, they need someone to take responsibility.”

Different posts featured the same AI-generated image of Robinson crying in a prison uniform. However, the viral posts or blogs failed to provide a credible source to back their claims. There is no proof or a trustworthy news report suggesting that Tyler Robinshin had a violent outburst during a recent hearing.

According to Fox News Digital, the accused appeared at a Utah courthouse on Friday, October 24, in a closed hearing. However, no outlet has reported on Tyler Robinson denying the allegations against him. Robinson is expected to make more appearances in the upcoming pre-trial hearing.

While the rumors of the murder accused’s emotional outburst are untrue, he recently made headlines for a different reason related to the court hearings.

Utah judge allows Tyler Robinson to appear in civilian clothes during the pre-trial hearings

In a hearing on Monday, the court granted the defendant’s request to appear in civilian attire in all pre-trial proceedings. The Utah judge mentioned Tyler Robinson’s appeal regarding the choice of clothes influencing public perception and prejudice,

“Mr. Robinson asks to appear in civilian clothing at all pre-trial hearings. He argues that the extensive media coverage of this case creates a real risk of prejudice if the public and potential jurors repeatedly see him in jail attire.”

The judge noted that the state, the sheriff’s department, and the court’s security director opposed Tyler Robinson’s request. The authorities argued that the prison uniform “assists with safety and identification.” The judge noted:

“The court has balanced these competing concerns. The case has attracted extraordinary public and media attention. Images of Mr. Robinson in jail clothing are likely to circulate widely. “

He highlighted that those images can influence prospective jurors and pose a significant risk of prejudice. The judge concluded:

“The court finds that Mr. Robinson’s right to the presumption of innocence outweighs the minimal inconvenience of permitting civilian attire. And Mr. Robinson shall be dressed as one who is presumed innocent.”

The court denied the defendant’s request to appear without handcuffs or restraints and ruled that he would be required to remain in shackles. According to the BBC, the prosecution is seeking the death penalty in the case.

Tyler Robinson is facing aggravated murder charges in connection with the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The 22-year-old was arrested on September 12, two days after the late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University (UVU), during a ‘Prove Me Wrong’ event as a part of his American Comeback Tour.

Later, during Kirk’s memorial service at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, September 21, his widow, Erika, addressed the alleged assassin and forgave him.