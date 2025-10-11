Erika Kirk says there is "no linear blueprint for grief" in a social media post a month after Charlie Kirk's death

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 21: Erika Kirk speaks during the memorial service for her husband, political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10th while speaking at an event during his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

About a month back, political activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated while he was at Utah Valley University, and now his wife Erika Kirk takes to social media to address the grief after his death. Erika shared a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday, October 10, expressing her grief over Kirk's death.

The post features a video created using clips of Kirk, as well as footage from his memorial service, which took place last month. Erika wrote:

"There is no linear blueprint for grief. One day you're collapsed on the floor, crying out the name Jesus in between labored breaths. The next you're playing with your children in the living room, surrounded by family photos, and feelings a rush of something you can only attempt to define as divinely planted and bittersweet joy as a smile breaks through on your face."

Further in the caption, she remembered her late husband and wrote about carrying "Charlie in every breath, in every ache and in every quiet act of day-to-day living." At one point in the video, Charlie Kirk's voice could also be heard, where he expressed his beliefs and advocated for marriage and family values.

One of the clips featured the media's coverage of the memorial service. In one clip, the gathering was called "the largest public turnouts ever for a private citizen."

Everything to know about Charlie Kirk's family, including his relationship with wife Erika Kirk

Charlie Kirk was shot to death on September 10, and a suspect, Tyler Robinson, has been arrested in connection with the incident. Kirk has left behind his family, including his wife, Erika Kirk, and their two children. Erika, a former Miss Arizona USA, married Kirk in 2021.

In August 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, and then their son in May 2024. In a 2024 Turning Point USA video, Charlie recalled starting to date Erika back in 2018. In December 2020, the couple got engaged and Erika shared the news on social media by sharing a couple of photos of her embracing Charlie.

In May 2021, they shared a bunch of photos from their wedding on Instagram. According to reports by People, Erika had been a basketball player at Regis University before she transferred to Arizona State University. She then received a degree in political science and international relations.

Erika Kirk had been seen working alongside Charlie, and she was also present at multiple events with the conservative political activist. While Charlie and Erika had revealed that they had two children, they had avoided revealing their faces on social media. In June 2025, Charlie Kirk spoke on this matter:

"We have a girl and a boy and it's no ones business what their names are or their faces."

A week after Charlie was assassinated, Erika Kirk was voted the CEO and chairman of the board of Turning Point USA.

Charlie Kirk: Why I Don't Post My Kids on Social Media Charlie Kirk: Why I Don't Post My Kids on Social Media Subscribe to The Charlie Kirk Show: https://apple.co/2VCxGsh Join Charlie Kirk Exclusive today: https://members.charliekirk.com Posted by Charlie Kirk on Friday, June 20, 2025

Erika Kirk's recent Instagram post about Charlie Kirk and his views has garnered massive attention. Many netizens extended their support in the comment section.