Is Andrew Wolfe still alive? All about one of the National Guard members who was shot in Washington DC

Two days after Rahmanullah Lakanwal shot two members of the National Guard in Washington, D.C., his victims have been identified.

One of them was Sarah Beckstrom, a 20-year-old Army Specialist who was shot in the head and chest. On Thursday (November 27), Beckstrom succumbed to her injuries, passing away hours after her father said she was unlikely to recover from the "mortal wound".

The other guardsman shot by Lakanwal is identified as Andrew Wolfe. While the exact condition of the 24-year-old, who is a US Air Force Staff Sergeant, remains a mystery, he had undergone a surgery that he is out of now, despite which his condition remains critical, Hindustan Times reports.

While Wolfe is still alive, his mother, Melody, wrote in a private Facebook group that the next 24 to 48 hours were critical for him. Melody continued:

"They have no clue about any lasting effects right now because we’re in this very first stage. The first two weeks will be a waiting game. Right now he’s surviving and alive. We got to see him in ICU and he’s sedated. It feels like a nightmare and this doesn’t feel real."

Join us in prayer as 24-year old West Virginia National Guardsmen Andrew Wolfe continues to recover and fight for his life, following yesterday's ambush attack in Washington, D.C.



Wolfe's family provided the following update earlier today. https://t.co/qstGGkKNs7 pic.twitter.com/CHlEC428Yj — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 28, 2025

Per the media outlet, Andrew joined the West Virginia National Guard in 2019 and has won multiple medals for his achievements in the army, such as the Air and Space Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Award, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and more.

Wolfe is a Martinsburg native and served as a personal and human resources specialist in the 67th Force Support Squadron before joining the National Guard.

National Guard Sarah Beckstrom volunteered to work in D.C. over the holiday

U.S. Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom



2005–2025



A True American Hero 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fJCIhSNvob — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 28, 2025

While Andrew Wolfe continues to fight for his life, the other guardsmen who were shot on Wednesday weren't as lucky.

After Beckstrom's passing, Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News about her:

"She volunteered, as did many of those guardsmen and women, so other people could be home with their families, yet now their families are in hospital rooms with them while they are fighting for their lives."

Sarah was from Summersville and joined the service two years ago, in June 2023, when she was assigned to the 863rd Military Police Company, 111th Engineer Brigade of West Virginia's Army National Guard.

Beckstrom was also the girlfriend of Adam Carr for six years, who praised her "huge heart" and caring nature on CNN, adding:

"She’d wake up in the mornings with me when I was going to work. She’d make me lunch before I left, because I never really wanted to and didn’t care, but she did. She’d be waiting for me whenever I came home, she’d be all excited waiting at the door to give me a hug when I walked in. No matter what I was doing, she was always next to my side."

Carr also revealed that Sarah's goal was to join the FBI one day, and saw the National Guard as a path to that destination.

