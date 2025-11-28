Who was Faith Winter’s ex husband? Mark Snook pays tribute to Colorado senator killed in accident

Colorado State Senator Faith Winter standing on the podium beside Governor Jared Polis (Image via Facebook/Senator Faith Winter)

A multiple-car accident near Denver caused the death of 45-year-old Colorado State Senator Faith Winter on November 26. The accident occurred around 6 p.m. at Interstate 25, close to Dry Creek Road, reported The Colorado Sun.

Senator Faith Winter was formerly married to Mark Snook, who is based in Superior, Colorado. She also had two children, Sienna and Tobin. At the time of her death, Winter was engaged to former Colorado state Representative, fellow Democrat Matt Gray.

Senator Faith Winter’s former husband and others pay tribute after her tragic death

Colorado state Senator Faith Winter’s ex-husband, Mark Snook took to his Facebook page to pen a short but emotional tribute for his former wife. A few hours ago, Snook wrote,

“The world is a whole lot less bright this morning.”

The post prompted Snook’s well-wishers to respond with wishes for him and his family. Many supporters also offered condolences to Winter’s two children, Sienna and Tobin in the comments section.

Winter’s Facebook page also acknowledged the Senator’s passing. A message from Winter’s family, posted to Facebook read,

“It's with the deepest sadness that the family of Senator Faith Winter confirms she passed away. Faith was tremendous leader of our state, a committed friend, a dedicated partner and a loving mother. Faith led with empathy and love before all else. The family appreciates the outpouring of love for Faith and asks for privacy at this time.”

Prominent Colorado lawmakers who penned messages remembering Faith Winters after news broke that she passed away in a road accident. The Governor of Colorado, Jared Polis, broke his silence after news broke that Winter had died, and wrote in a statement,

“Our state is shaken by the loss of Senator Faith Winter, and I send my deepest condolences to her children, loved ones, friends, and colleagues across our state. Faith was a fierce advocate for hardworking Coloradans, women, and families, and our climate. I've known Faith for nearly twenty years, first as an organizer for environmental causes and then expanding women's representation and leadership, and finally, as a state senator.”

Outlining the work that Winter did while in office, Governor Polis continued,

“I have had the honor of working with her on many issues to improve the lives of every person and family in our great state, and tackling climate change. I am deeply saddened for her family, her friends and colleagues, and her community. Faith’s work and advocacy made Colorado a better state.”

Apart from the message, Governor Polis has also ordered a commemoration of the State Senator. On the day that her memorial service will be conducted, the Governor has declared that the flag will be dropped to half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

U.S. Senator from Colorado, Michael Bennet, also penned a tribute to Winter on behalf of himself and his wife. Taking to social media, Senator Bennet expressed his sadness at Winter’s passing and remarked,

“Susan and I are devastated to learn of the tragic loss of Colorado State Senator Faith Winter. Faith fought passionately for the people of our state. She was a tireless advocate for parental and family leave and our citizens’ access to effective transit and transportation in their daily lives. We send our deepest condolences to Senator Winter’s family and friends during this unimaginable time.”

According to The Denver Post, the accident that took the life of Winter is currently being investigated.