“Are you stupid person?”: Donald Trump insults reporter questioning president’s Biden claims about National Guard shooting suspect

Donald Trump was speaking at a press conference when the moment happened (Image via Getty)

Donald Trump is trending again for his recent reaction to a reporter on November 27, 2025. The entire moment was recorded on video during a press conference organized to address the matter of two National Guard soldiers being allegedly shot by an Afghan national.

According to Mediaite, Trump’s reply came when the reporter referred to a claim of the Department of Justice Inspector General that the Afghans went through a critical examination conducted by the DHS and FBI before they arrived in the United States.

The reporter then questioned Donald Trump about why he was blaming the government of Joe Biden for everything that happened with the soldiers. Trump responded:

“Because they let them in. Are you stupid? Are you a stupid person? Because they came in a plane along with thousands of other people that shouldn’t be here and you’re just asking questions because you’re a stupid person.”

The latest incident happened a few days after the President of the United States responded similarly on another occasion. According to NPR, a reporter, identified as Mary Bruce, was asking Trump about the reason behind the delay in the release of the Epstein files. Trump was reportedly heard saying at the time:

“It’s not the question that I mind. It’s your attitude. I think you are a terrible reporter. It’s the way you ask these questions.”

Donald Trump dismissed the claims of vetting made by the reporter: Soldiers’ deaths and more explained

Before Trump reacted to the reporter, the latter had addressed the fact that, as per the U.S. officials, the suspect was active in Afghanistan for a long time while reportedly working for the CIA, and his vetting results were also clear.

However, Donald Trump denied the same by saying that the suspect “went nuts,” as per Mediaite. He further stated:

“This is how they come in, they’re standing on top of each other. That’s an airplane. There was no vetting or anything. They came in unvetted and we have a lot of others in this country and we’re going to get them out.”

Trump told the reporter that such individuals cannot be removed from the country anymore once they enter. He added that there is a law that brings such restrictions, and there are similar people who came to the United States without going through the vetting process.

According to Mediaite, Donald Trump claimed that a lot of things went wrong in the “Afghanistan situation.” He even stated that a law was previously applicable for such people, and it was the opposite, where they were not allowed to enter at all.

“If we’re going to go out, and we would’ve gone out because I had everybody ready to go, we were gonna go out with strength and dignity and precision, and we would’ve left from Bagram, and we would’ve kept Bagram by the way.”

Meanwhile, the CIA director, John Ratcliffe, said that the suspect, allegedly claimed to be as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, entered the United States due to an immigration scheme, as per the BBC. The individual had reportedly assisted the US forces at the Kabul airport a few years ago when thousands of people were attempting to leave the country.

ABC News stated that the shooting incident happened near the White House. Moreover, the FBI has launched an investigation into the matter, and further updates are awaited. The identities of the soldiers targeted in the incident have been revealed as Andrew Wolfe and Sarah Beckstrom.