Will McDonald's be open for Black Friday 2025? Details explored

As Black Friday 2025 gets closer, people in the U.S. and India are getting ready by planning their schedules around store openings, meal spots, and special holiday discounts. McDonald’s will be open on Black Friday and has announced activities for specific locations to attract shoppers who need a break during their buying sprees, alongside the updated retail hours.

A McDonald’s spokesperson tells TODAY.com that most locations in the U.S. stay open on big holidays. However, because there are both company-run and franchise-owned restaurants, the hours could be different based on the area and specific outlet.

Customers in the United States should use the McDonald’s website store locator to confirm the exact hours for nearby locations. As U.S. customers verify store hours, McDonald’s India has introduced a special Black Friday promotion for people in the West and South.

From November 27 through November 30, McDonald’s outlets in these regions are offering a Black Friday 1+1 combo for ₹49. Customers can access this limited-time deal using the McDonald’s mobile app, which must be updated to its latest version.

Customers have the option to get a specific burger or side along with a drink as part of the combo deal. They can use the promotion as many times as they want during the four-day campaign, but they need to wait five minutes between each use.

Besides the app deal, customers have the opportunity to check out meal offers and items from the McDonald’s value menu shown on digital screens inside stores during the promotion period.

Black Friday 2025 Store Hours at Main Retailers

Here is an overview of the opening hours for Black Friday 2025 at well-known retail chains:

Target - open, hours vary

Walmart - open

Best Buy - open

Apple Store - open, hours vary

Kohl’s - open

JCPenney - open

Lowe’s - open

Home Depot - open

TJ Maxx Marshall’s HomeGoods - open

Burlington - open

IKEA: Hours depend on the location's regular schedule.

Shoppers who are organizing their Black Friday plans can trust the confirmed opening times of big-name stores. Many major retailers will open their doors to handle the expected crowd.