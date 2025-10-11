Will McDonald's be open on Columbus Day 2025? Store timings and more explored

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - DECEMBER 11, 2018: A McDonald's fast food restaurant in downtown San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

This year, Monday, October 13, has both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day. While Columbus Day is known as an official federal holiday, Indigenous Peoples' Day does not have federal status as such. Even with the holiday, big places like McDonald's will stay open, taking care of customers as they do on other days.

McDonald's confirms full menu and extended hours for Columbus Day

As Columbus Day approaches, a lot of Americans are making plans about where to go on their holiday and are curious about how many restaurants are going to be operating. Among the choices, McDonald's has assured that its doors will be open on Columbus Day, Monday, October 13, and its entire menu will be served all day.

To satisfy the needs of early shoppers who need to have a morning coffee or breakfast sandwich, places will open as early as 5:00 a.m. and will be in business until 11:00 p.m., making sure they can have time to fulfill their breakfast and nighttime needs. This time helps the families, travelers, and individuals to have a meal with ease and without the uncertainty of holiday closures.

You need to get a snack before you go out to celebrate an event, or you just need to have a comfort meal that you are accustomed to. The McDonald's Columbus Day hours give you a good or reliable meal choice for people of the United States.

However, known as a top fast-food brand worldwide, McDonald's is loved far outside of the U.S., pulling in millions of fans from all around. On big holidays, the stores often change their hours. They provide advance notice so patrons can plan their visits accordingly. These special schedules have become a key point of interest for loyal customers, holiday goers, and fast-food lovers, making sure they know when to get their best-loved foods during joyful times.

