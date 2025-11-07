“That’s attempted murder”: Video of McDonald’s customer hurling hot coffee at employee goes viral, triggers outrage

A sign is posted in front of a McDonald's restaurant on April 28, 2022 in San Leandro, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The video of an infuriated customer at a McDonald’s outlet throwing hot coffee at the manager is going viral on social media. On November 4, a woman began arguing with the manager of the McDonald’s located on the Dixie Highway at Saginaw, Michigan and asked her for a refund, as per Daily Mail.

The conversation took a turn for the worse when suddenly, the customer threw the cup of hot coffee in her hand at the manager, who had turned away from her moments earlier. As the manager began screaming in pain, the customer exited the store while yelling.

A video of the interaction was captured, and has been circulating on the internet. While expressing their outrage against, netizens have sharply criticized the actions of the customer. Many people left comments under clips of the video and reprimanded the woman who threw the hot coffee at the McDonald’s employee.

While admonishing the McDonald’s customer’s action, a netizen wrote in the comments section on Instagram,

“Yeah that’s attempted murder, assault, and a host of other things literally”

Another netizen highlighted the dangers of throwing a hot beverage on another person, and remarked,

“That should be aggravated assault with intent to commit great bodily harm, cause depending on how hot that coffee was, can cause some major pain and longterm physical & mental issues and having to endure a long grueling expensive recovery.”

That should be aggravated assault with intent to commit great bodily harm, cause depending on how hot 🔥 that coffee ☕️ was, can cause some major pain and longterm physical & mental issues and having to endure a long grueling expensive recovery. — Ronnie (@Ronnie_Rocka) November 6, 2025

Another commentator mentioned the fact that McDonald’s outlet serve extremely hot coffee, which is sure to have hurt the manager. The netizen exclaimed,

“I hope this person is prosecuted! Seriously McDonald’s coffee is scorching hot every time I order it! I either have to put ice in it or wait an hour to drink it!”

Echoing the same sentiment, another commentator remarked,

“McDonald's coffee is HOT AF as it is. That must have hurt like hell”

While criticizing the customer’s instinct to throw coffee in response to an argument, a netizen wrote on X,

“Assault charges aren’t fun!! People should realize you can’t go around assaulting people. I don’t care if her order never came or if it came upside down! No excuse!!”

A netizen provided a unique insight into the situation, and while disagreeing with the decision of the McDonald’s patron, who reportedly waited for a long time for her order, said,

“why would you wait that long for McDonalds anyway? at some point we have to take accountability for our own choices and she chose that frustration smh”

What happened between the customer and the manager at the McDonald’s outlet in Michigan?

According to The US Sun, the customer who threw hot coffee at the McDonald’s on Dixie Highway was 48-year-old woman who lives a few blocks away from the outlet, as per the police.

In the video doing the rounds on the internet, the customer was accusing the outlet’s manager of lying to her. As per The US Sun, the customer repeatedly addressed the manager and said,

“You’re a liar! Why are you lying?”

The manager, meanwhile, could be seem attempting to placate the angry customer. The news outlet noted that she insisted the customer would get her refund. She stated,

“You’ve got your coffee. That’s all you were charged for. Your refund will take up to 48 hours.”

Ultimately, the customer threw the hot beverage on the manager just as she had turned back. According to Daily Mail, amid the manager’s screams, the customer could be heard saying,

“F**k you, b***h. Catch that hot a** coffee.”

In the aftermath of the incident, the Buena Vista Police Department posted a video of the altercation on its social media page and asked citizens for help with identifying the woman.

The police ended up receiving numerous responses which helped them identify the customer. As per Daily Mail, the woman could face felony assault charges which might turn into a misdemeanor, depending on the status of the manager’s injuries.