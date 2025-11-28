Who is Bridget Condon? NFL reporter goes viral for posting a photo with Ochocinco to get back at ex-boyfriend

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Chad Ochocinco attends The SHAQ Bowl for Super Bowl LV on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

On Friday night (November 28), NFL reporter Bridget Condon posted a selfie of herself with star footballer Chad Ochocinco in a tweet, mentioning an ex-boyfriend of hers in the caption.

Condon recounted the initial days of her trying to make it as a sports reporter, when the guy she was dating asked her to quit and live with him, since he believed she'd never be able to make it.

Because that guy was also "a huge Ochocinco fan," Bridget shared a selfie with him as a cold revenge of sorts, ending her tweet with:

"I hope he's having a nice Thanksgiving!"

When I was coming up in this industry I was making pennies and this guy I dated told me to quit and come live with him cause I'd never make it.



He was a huge Ochocinco fan.



I hope he's having a nice Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/e70TDZ18tq — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) November 27, 2025

Condon's tweet has since gone viral, with more than 3.8 million views and 12K likes. Netizens praised the report in the comments, with some of them writing:

"I respect this pettiness so much lmao Im the same way" - commented an X user.

"That guy just choked on his thanksgiving plate watching this" - added another.

"The level of girl boss we all strive to be" - wrote a third netizen.

"You're the headline, he's the footnote - that's all the clapback you ned." - replied a fourth one.

According to the NFL's official website, Bridget Condon joined James Madison University after finishing high school, where she pursued a double major in Media Arts & Design (focusing on journalism) and Spanish.

After graduating in 2015, she enrolled in the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she studied Digital Communication.

Bridget Condon kicked off her career in the media industry at WCAV-TV (located in Charlottesville, Virginia), where she was an on-air sports anchor and reporter. After working there for two years, Condon moved to North Carolina, taking up a job at WTVD-TV in Durham. In Durham, she spent four years covering professional and local sports in the area.

Two years later, Condon joined the NFL media network in October 2021, where she has diverse duties, including field reporting, on-air news updates, and contributions on properties.

Bridget Condon was an athlete in high school

Years before making it as a sports journalist, Bridget Condon was a passionate athlete in her school days, especially when she joined Holliston High School. In high school, she played lacrosse, field hockey, and even ran the winter track as a Panther.

In an article published in Net Football Journal, Condon recalls her love of football traced back to those Friday nights at Kamitian in Holliston High, saying:

"I just feel so lucky that I went to a high school that was 1. so good at football and 2. such a small town where we all were able to rally around each other."

Bridget continued:

"I remember my sophomore year was when Joey Larracey died and one of my biggest memories is going to the candlelight vigil at Holliston High School and just seeing the entire community come together was something that…even in talking with people I met in college, I don’t think anybody has had that support like we had at HHS."

Condon also attributed her high school days to her aspiration to get into sports media.

