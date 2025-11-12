McDonald’s unveils Zootopia 2 Happy Meal as part of its latest movie collaboration

McDonald’s Introduces New ‘Zootopia 2’ Happy Meal Ahead of Film’s Release (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

McDonald’s revealed a new collaboration based on a movie and introduced the Zootopia 2 Happy Meal.

This special-edition meal celebrates Disney’s upcoming animated sequel and includes toys modeled after the film's popular characters. Customers can now find it at participating McDonald’s locations.

This new Happy Meal is part of McDonald’s long history of working with movies, giving kids and adults alike a chance to grab themed toys with their meals.

McDonald’s has teamed up with other big names in entertainment, such as the Pokémon Dragon Discovery Happy Meal, A Minecraft Movie promotion, and a fun crossover featuring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with Hello Kitty and Friends.

McDonald’s unveils limited-edition Zootopia 2 Happy Meal toy collection

The Zootopia 2 Happy Meal comes with a set of eight toys based on the movie’s main characters. People can get two styles of Nick Wilde, the sly fox, and Judy Hopps, the determined bunny cop.

Other toys in the set include Gary De’Snake, Nibbles, Flash, and Pawbert Lynxley. Every toy can roll on wheels, making them fun and engaging for kids and collectors alike.

Los nuevos juguetes de #Zootopia2 de Disney, ¡ya están aquí! 😎​



No te pierdas la película solo en cines a partir del 27 de noviembre 🍿​



¡Te va a encantar! 😍 pic.twitter.com/59JC0VjibV — McDonald's México (@McDonaldsMexico) November 11, 2025

Customers have shown a lot of excitement about the new launch, sharing their enthusiasm online.

People took to X and Instagram to express their happiness about the new menu.

The menu conforms to the standard Happy Meal, where the customer can get a hamburger or chicken nuggets, fries, as well as apple slices and a beverage.

The themed toys are this time the centerpiece piece and both the movie lovers and the toy collectors would be attracted by this.

Disney will release Zootopia 2, the long-awaited follow-up to their 2016 blockbuster, Zootopia, in theatres on November 26.

Due to the viral popularity of the original film, with its thrilling plot and memorable characters, the idea of the sequel has been long overdue among fans since it was announced by Disney.

McDonald's special Zootopia 2 Happy Meal gained a lot of attention. It will be limited like other promotions, and will not be located equally across the board.

To obtain the entire collection of toys, the fans must visit McDonald's soon, as such special products usually drop off the menu.