How is Hilary Duff handling the response to "Mature"? Pop star opens up to husband Matthew Koma during her Apple Music takeover

Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma stopped by the Apple Music Studios on December 4 to host the Holiday Radio Takeover. They talked about their holiday traditions and Duff's return to the music scene after around a decade.

The singer-actress released her single Mature in November 2025 to mark her music comeback since she released Breathe In. Breathe Out. in 2015.

During their live radio takeover, Koma asked her about her takeaway after releasing her comeback single. She said:

"I think my biggest takeaway was just being so grateful for the response and the reaction. Like, when you step away from something for such a long time, you have no idea how the reaction will be and if anyone is on the other side waiting."

She added:

"It was just such a crazy response."

Hilary Duff also gave props to Matthew Koma for "driving' the process of her music comeback. Duff and Koma co-wrote Mature with Madison Love. The couple will also reportedly produce Duff's upcoming album together.

Duff and Koma also shared some laughs and rumors about her song during their Apple Music Radio takeover.

The producer opened up about the rumors and theories surrounding the inspiration behind Mature and his wife's ex Joel Madden and even Leonardo DiCaprio's name coming up.

However, Koma said that he has a theory that his wife was singing about someone significantly older, like Bernie Sanders.

But Hilary Duff said it would be "too obvious" if the song is about Bernie or other men his age.

Hilary Duff teases a possible arena tour after announcing her upcoming album

Hilary Duff has been teasing her music comeback for months, starting with the release of her Mature single in November. She also shared details about her upcoming album, Luck...Or Something in November.

And per her November 21 Instagram post, the album will be out on February 20, 2026.

However, new music may not be the only thing Duff's fans can expect from her in the coming year. She and her husband Matthew Koma also teased a possible area tour in the future during their joint Apple Music Radio takeover on December 4.

While talking about her upcoming intimate live shows, Koma mentioned the word "arena," which sparked a suspicious response from the singer.

Duff laughed and told him that he couldn't say that on air, hinting that there could be a much bigger tour that her upcoming Small Rooms Big Nerves shows.

But until Hilary Duff announces any potential arena tour, she's going to perform a limited run of live shows in the meantime.

She will be performing an intimate series of shows in the US and England starting on January 19 at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London.

The couple also teased the setlist for her upcoming live shows during their Apple Music Radio takeover. She said that she won't be performing The Math.

General ticket sales for Hilary Duff's Small Rooms Big Nerves shows started on November 14.